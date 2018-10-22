So many of us love shopping for other people more than we like shopping for ourselves — except when the recipient is difficult to shop for. What do you get that person who already has everything or that friend who you know is super picky? Here's another tough one: what do you get your boss? Whether it's their birthday, a holiday, or Boss's Day, I've got 17 gifts your boss will love that will make your shopping trip so much easier.

Shopping for your boss is so challenging because you want to strike a delicate balance between professional and personal. You want to get them something practical but thoughtful. You want the gift to say, "Hey, thanks for being the best boss in the world, even though I hate you sometimes." An easy task to conquer? I think not.

You don't want to screw this up. Your boss is already kind of annoyed because they know it was really you who broke the fax machine even though you lied about it. (Honestly, you did them a favor. Who even sends faxes anymore?) Put a smile on their face and hopefully a bigger holiday bonus on your desk with one of these 17 gifts.

4 Decision Maker Natico Decision Maker and Paper Weight $19.18 Amazon Even the most confident boss could probably use some guidance every now and then. This spinning decision maker (and paper weight!) is so helpful and 100 percent accurate, according to experts (me).

8 Password Notebook BookFactory Password Journal $6.99 Amazon If you think you have too many usernames and passwords to keep track of, your boss probably has triple that. This handy password notebook should help.

9 Wine Glass Because Work Wine Glass $8.99 Etsy This wine glass from JenniferCraftCorner on Etsy says it all. Wine at the end of a long day is an absolute must.

10 Personalized Business Card Holder Personalized Gold Business Card Holder $17.99 Etsy No ordinary business card holder will do for such an extraordinary person. You can personalize this gold one — and just look at how it sparkles. ThreeTwo1 sells it on Etsy.

11 Custom Wine Label Boss Appreciation Gift $3 Etsy Let's be honest: you and your team have given your boss more than a few gray hairs. Show your appreciation with this custom wine label (and grab their favorite vino, while you're at it!). These are available from LabelTheOccasion on Etsy.

13 Foot Hammock Foot Hammock Under Desk $22.89 Amazon A person who works so hard deserves to kick their feet up every now and again. Now they can — literally. This tiny foot hammock hooks under their desk so they can relax more while they work.

15 Chair Massager 10-Motor Vibration Massage Seat Cushion With Heat $44.99 Amazon Since bringing in a personal masseuse every day is probably out of the question, this heated seat cushion massager will have to do. Someone who spends as much time in their computer chair as your boss surely needs it.