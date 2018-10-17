Halloween is the time to get freaky, folks. It's the one day a year where there's glitter, candy, and faces painted to transform people into something extraordinary. But the true masters of disguise take costume creation all the way to their nail beds. Some of the weirdest Halloween nails will even play the biggest tricks on your eyes. For those who are true Halloween lovers, there's inspiration everywhere for some wicked digits

People who take something as small as nails to the extreme have a real talent for dress up. And being that it's Halloween time, their artistry goes beyond just the nails on their fingers.

From the nails of Disney Villians to the claws of Black Panther, there's endless nail ideas that might just find their way into this year's festivities. And although everyday people who love an acrylic tip don't necessarily put in the same details, they can still sit back and admire the work of nail artists who's work will make you squirm.

If you're someone who can appreciate the sheer grossness of these special effects nails, then you're in for a treat. These 9 creepy, but super Instagrammable, Halloween nail wonders are masterpieces that'll might make your own hands tremble.

Here are some of the best picks.

1. "Help" Nails

Here are a bed of nails that'll shake you to your core. These nails are calling out for help, it doesn't look like anyone's coming to their aid. When it comes to evil cuticles, nude and red are a deadly combination.

2. Eyeball Tips

Cover your eyes, because these digits brought to you by Nail Sunny just give you the heebiejeebies. It's a wonder how she made that one eye pop from its socket. Are you cringing yet?

3. Zombie Nails

KatiamNails on YouTube

When you really want to be scared to the brink of tears, this zombie nail YouTube tutorial should do the trick. It looks so realistic, you might want rethink watching anything related to the undead for a while.

4. Maggot Nails

Can you say "eww"? Your worst nightmare has been realized with these gross maggot nails that come alive in acrylic. Although they belong in a graveyard, its cool to see some fake ones up close. For your sake, those maggots better stay put.

5. Killer Claws

Any set of claws are sure to spook you, but these ones take scary to a whole new level. If you're going for a nail look that screams terror, black and red will almost never disappoint you. These nails, though definitely makes you want to stay out of the woods at night.

6. Eye Overkill

If one eye-popping nail wasn't enough for you, here's 8 more to creep you out of your mind. Honestly, this one's kind of an eye-opener and is seriously serving some Can of Worms vibes.

7. Creature Nails

Nail style Life style on YouTube

These nails belong to the monster under your bed. On the other hand, if you need some tips on where it got its manicure, this tutorial is a great starting point.

8. IT Lives

Movie inspiration for nails is one of beauty's greatest treasures. This IT-inspired nail art just reiterates why night lights are still necessary.

9. Tentacles

These creepy crawly red tentacles make even the toughest slightly squirm. Although you have to admit, the curling in these are quite impressive.

You may not be a nail expert, but thankfully the ones who are bring out only the most hair-raising nail art on Halloween.