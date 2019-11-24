Wearing a pair of your favorite pajamas can make snuggling in bed or lounging around your home even better. If you're searching for another set to add to your collection, you probably know that there are endless options to sift through. To help, I've put together a list of cute pajama sets on Amazon that will make you feel comfortable, cozy, and just plain good. (As an added plus, they all make great gifts, too).

When it comes to choosing the best pajama set for your needs, you'll want to think about what material or fabric you like. Do you like something that's a little more breathable and soft like cotton? How about an option that's more smooth and silky like satin? If you live in a cooler climate, consider a fabric like flannel, which is warmer and more heavyweight than other options. For those who are cold sleepers, I've even included a thermal set that will keep you warm throughout the night, too.

You'll also want to consider the style you're most comfortable in. Sets can differ from short sleeves to long sleeves and shorts to pants. Some have a more relaxed and casual look, with things like collars and pockets, while others feel a little more fancy, with touches of velvet or lace. There are many styles, colors, and prints to choose from, and it all comes down to your personal preferences.

With so many possibilities to choose from, it'd be totally understandable if you wanted to splurge on a pajama set for every day of the week. Read on to find a cute pajama set to add to your collection.

1. A Collared Long Sleeve Pajama Set That Comes In A Variety Of Fun Colors Ekouaer Long Sleeve Pajamas Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a relaxed fit and a classic collar design, this long-sleeve pajama set is both cute and cozy. Depending on which color you choose, its material blend varies from cotton and spandex to viscose and elastane — both of which are super soft, according to reviewers. It also has an adjustable drawstring to fit exactly how you want it to. In case you don't want full sleeves, it's also available in a 3/4 sleeve set. If you prefer your pajamas to have a looser fit, reviewers recommend going a size up. Just note that this set is hand-wash only. What fans say: "Best pajamas I’ve ever owned. I use to get way to hot in other pajamas, but I can wear these all night and stay cool. They are so soft too! I bought another pair because I love them so much!" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. This Casual Pajama Set That’s Perfect For Lounging U.S. Polo Assn. Sleepwear Set $26 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you want something more casual to lounge around in, this U.S. Polo Assn. pajama set is a great option. Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, it's super durable, breathable, and soft. With a comfy waistband and lace details along the sides, the bottoms have a slouchy, casual fit like sweatpants. Meanwhile, the short-sleeve top buttons halfway down and has a pocket on each side. This set comes in four cute colors, including blue depth heather (pictured above). Just note that this pick runs small, so you may want to order a size up. What fans say: "Soft and comfortable. Washes well with minimum shrinkage. I’m short so elastic cuffs are necessary to keep from stepping on the bottom or dragging them on the ground. The size chart recommended a larger size than I’m used to ordering but they fit perfectly. Order one or even two sizes larger. I ordered a medium for my size 6 daughter. She’s tall so they were a bit short. I like them better than any I bought recently from department stores and will reorder." Available sizes: S - 3X-Plus

3. A Pajama Shorts Set Designed With Super Cute Cartoon Prints DIDK Cute Cartoon Pajama Set $17 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Both cute and comfortable, this cartoon pajama set comes in a range of prints from bananas to pandas. Some options even include a clever saying printed onto it. Made out of polyester and spandex, they're great to lounge in, stretchy, and super fun. Based on reviews, it's best to go a size up with this pick, too. What fans say: "These pajamas are adorable and comfy! I’m glad I read the reviews before ordering 3 pairs. I’m 5’8” and 110 lbs for reference and am usually an xs but ordered a small so the top wouldn’t be a crop top. It’s a shorter top but my stomach doesn’t show. Love them!" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4. This Minimalist Style Pajama Set That’s Lightweight And Breathable Avidlove Pajama Set $23 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer something more simple and lightweight, this Avidlove pajama set comes in solid colors and has shorts as its bottom. Because of its rayon material, it's breathable and can absorb moisture better than cotton. Soft and super easy to move around in, the shorts have an elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring, and the top has a V-neck, short-sleeved design. The set is available in six colors, including black, pink, and dark red (pictured above). However, it's recommended that you hand-wash this set. What fans say: "I love these pj sets. I got 3 pair of them in different colors, and I actually wear them to lounge around in the evening. Super soft and comfy. I ordered one size up only because I like that kind of stuff to be really loose, but they run true to size." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. This Adorable Thermal Set That Will Keep You Warm Throughout The Night Tommy Hilfiger Thermal Pajama Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you live in a cooler climate or are a cold sleeper, this thermal pajama set is super ideal. Made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, it comes in more than a dozen different designs. The pants feature a wide waistband with a comfortable drawstring closure, while the scoop-neck top has buttons that go halfway down. The thermal design keeps you super warm and is soft to the touch. Best of all, you can easily throw these into the washing machine. What fans say: "These are much nicer than I expected. Not the "thermal, waffle-weave" type of fabric, but have something like that on the INside. We get COLD at night where we live, and these have been very comfortable without being TOO hot." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Plus

6. A Super Cozy Fleece Set With Over 100 Five-Star Reviews Nautica Fleece Pajama Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This fleece pajama set is made of soft, textured micro-fleece that's incredibly cozy, stretchy, and warm. The long-sleeve shirt features three buttons at the top, while the slouchy pants have side pockets and an adjustable drawstring on the waistband. It's available in 10 different patterns, including pink stripes, light blue dots, and blue snow (pictured above). What fans say: "I love these pajamas! I wanted something warm for these cold nights and these were perfect. They washed and dried nicely. They do have a draw string like described but also have an elastic waist band which I like. I just ordered another pair!" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7. This Silky Long-Sleeve Pajama Set That’s Under $30 LONXU Silk Satin Pajama Set $29 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you want a set that feels like silk but doesn't cost a small fortune, this lightweight satin pajama set is the answer. It's made of polyester, a much more budget-friendly alternative to real silk pajamas. The top has a collared design and button closure, while the pants have an elastic band with a drawstring to give you just the right fit. Available in a variety of jewel tones, these pajamas are machine-washable but should be put in a dry cycle with low heat. What fans say: "I love this set! It is so soft and comfortable. They look and feel like they were super expensive." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

8. This Classic Plaid Pajama Set That’s Made Of Double-Brushed Flannel PajamaGram Flannel Pajama Set $50 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For something more thick and warm, this flannel pajama set is made of 100% cotton and is double-brushed making it super soft. With a loose and relaxed fit, this cozy set will get softer after every wash. The long-sleeve shirt has a collared design, a pocket on the bust, and a full button closure. As for the pants, they feature an elastic band with a drawstring design. The plaid design comes in seven different color combinations, so you're sure to find an option (or two) that you love. Best of all, they come in select petite sizes. What fans say: "I love the material of the pajamas & the fit! I usually wear a medium, so that is what I purchased & they fit perfectly! I love the cut of both pieces. The flannel is soft, great colors, & sewn nicely! I like the button up front of the shirt & the drawstring on the bottoms (as it is sewn in the back, so the string won't come out which is rare in pajamas). I highly recommend these pajamas & I will continue to purchase more in the future! Worth every dollar to have pajamas that are a perfect fit! You will love these if you give them a try!" Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large (petite and regular)