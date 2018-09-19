Over the five years that Dawson's Creek aired on The WB, fans tuned in on Tuesday nights expecting drama, heartache, and long monologues. The teen drama starring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson featured so many dramatic monologues that expressed each character's specific inner turmoil. And so while these are the nine most memorable Dawson's Creek monologues, almost every episode had a speech that you probably don't necessarily recall.

The long drawn-out speech was one of Dawson's greatest charms, because every character had struggles that were expressed through thoughtful, emotional monologues. Of course, Dawson's had plenty of fun and lighthearted moments too — and some moments, like Dawson's (Van Der Beek) full-on sobbing have become downright hilarious in retrospect. But really, the moments when Dawson, Joey (Holmes) or Pacey (Jackson) would spill their hearts out made the show as memorable as it still is today.

Because really, the teen characters on Dawson's had a lot of material for their monologues. Besides normal high school stuff like unrequited love or academic challenges, the crew on Dawson's also had plenty of additional drama to contend with. Shocking deaths, alcoholism, absent parents, cheating scandals and more — Dawson's Creek had it all.

1 Joey's Graduation Speech Sony Pictures TV/YouTube "I stand here before you aware of the similarities that we share. I know that you're feeling, outside of my incredible stage fright, the same things that I'm feeling — pride and accomplishment, closure and regret, and a hopeful outlook on the future... The truth is, in time, that's all that we're going to be to each other anyway, this population of memories, some wonderful and endearing, some less so. But taken together, those memories help make us who we are and who we will be. So whether you're here with each other now or you're merely in each other's thoughts, remember each other on that road ahead... Congratulations."

2 Dawson's Thoughts On The Gravity Of A Kiss Giphy "You wanted a kiss. Is that what you want? Are you prepared for everything that comes with that kiss? 'Cause it doesn't just end with a fade out. There are repercussions. Hearts get broken. Friendships get ruined. Your entire life could fall apart because of one kiss. That's what you have to look forward to. Do yourself a big favor, don't rush it."

3 Gram's Lesson About Intolerance Sony Pictures TV/YouTube "If Jack is gay, he doesn't need your judgment, young man. The Lord above will be the one to judge him as he will judge all of us. What he needs from you and me and everyone else in this world is love and tolerance. If anything, that boy must feel scared and alone and he will need the understanding of his fellow man to help him through. Let's save judgment for someone much more experienced than you."

4 Joey's Thanks To Dawson For Being Her BFF "Do you believe in magic? I never used to. I mean, how could I? 13, your mom dies. You hope against hope for — for magic, something to make it all better. It never comes, and, you know, you look to your father who's unable to overcome all of his tragic flaws. Well, no abracadabra there. And then there's Pacey. Well... any magic that was there, that ran out, didn't it? But, uh, then there's you."

5 Mitch Leery's "Day You Were Born" Speech Giphy "The night you were born I cried like a baby...I think I cried for 24 hours straight. Holding you, so small in my arms, I never knew I could love anything so much, so fast, so utterly. Part of me was terrified. Raising a son is more a matter of faith than most people know... My job as a father isn't to give you the whole picture. Because the truth is, I can't see it myself. My job is to try and help and every now and then, fit a piece of the puzzle... Your future, your expectations — they belong to you. Don't let anybody stand in the way. Not even me."

6 Dawson's Talk With Joey's Dad About Joey Sony Pictures/YouTube "She's great. I mean, she's smart, she's beautiful, she's funny, she's a big ol' scaredy cat. If you creep up from behind her she'll jump out of her skin. It's pretty amusing. She's honest. She always calls them just like she sees them. You can always count on getting the truth from Joey even if the truth hurts. She's stubborn. We fight a lot. She can be so frustrating sometimes. But she's a really, really, good friend. I know her to a fault. She believes in me. And I'm a dreamer so it's so good to have somebody like that in my life. If she goes away, I don't know what I'm going to do. I mean, she's my best friend, you know? She's more than that. She's everything."

7 Pacey's Apology Message To Audrey Over The Intercom Giphy "Audrey, it's me. Look, I don't know if you can hear me right now but if you can, please don't get on that plane, please. Or you know what, if you do get on that plane, its fine because all you’re gonna make me do is make me drive across country and hang out in front of your parent’s Beverly Hills mansion until you talk to me. Because I have to tell you that I am really, truly sorry for everything, and I’m sorry that I wasn’t completely truthful with you and I’m sorry for my predilection for the company of older women... You came along at the time when I thought all the big loves of my life are behind me, and you just rock my world. And I know that you and I don’t actually even know each other that well yet but, I’m sure that I could live without you, I’m just not sure that I want too, Audrey, so that’s it. Uh, that’s it. That’s my pitch. So, peace out everybody. Free the West Memphis Three."

8 Joey's Explainer To Dawson On Why She Didn't Go To France Sony Pictures TV/YouTube "Do you want to know why I didn't go to France? 'Cause I wanted to so badly. I mean, in France I could have started over, you know. I wouldn't be Joey the waitress, or Joey the daughter of a convict, or Joey half of the 'will they/won't they' couple of the century. I didn't go to France because it just seemed like the easy way out, you know? The easiest escape from my life, which in spite of a few highlights is pretty pathetic. But I didn't want to take that easy way out, Dawson. It just seemed like sticking around here would only make me stronger. Then there was you too. Dawson Leery, who finally got a clue. But I have to tell you Dawson, as complicated our friendship was, it doesn't even compare to how complicated whatever you and I have here is bound to be."