9 Dog Breeds That Are Notoriously Great Around Other Animals

If you spend most of your time watching videos that feature delightful inter-species friendships, you might be surprised to hear that it's actually not all that common for dogs to get along with other animals. While there are certain dog breeds that are notoriously great around other animals, even the science of breed isn't fool proof. Whether you're hoping to add a new pet to your home, or hoping to start a harmonious pet family with a social pup, you should know that breed is important, but it isn't everything. According to a 2017 report from the American Veterinary Medical Association, 44 percent of U.S. pet owners have multiple-pet households, most of which were combinations of cats and dogs, and many of which, reported obedience issues between species.

A lot of animal behavior has to do with training, and though certain breeds might have a disposition that makes it easier for them to get along with other animals, training will always be a necessary factor to ensure everyone's not only getting along under the same roof, but thriving. It's important to remember that breeds aside, when one pet has your full attention, it might behave a certain way, but when that attention is divided and shared between multiple pets, that pet might act out. And, if you're adopting a dog, breed might be irrelevant as their early life experience might have more of an influence on their ability to get along with other pets or not.

Before I got a Maltese, I was told that the breed is very social and should get along with other pups, and maybe even cats. After 11 years of watching my dog refuse to get along with any other animal, however, I'd suggest to use the rule of breeds as a very thin guideline — constant training will be necessary to ensure all of your pets feel safe, loved, and happy together. Luckily for me, my Maltese is my only pet, so the issue never came to a head. I will say that after 11 years, though, my dog has become tolerant around a few pets that he regularly spends time with, though obedience monitoring is always necessary. My crabby Maltese aside, there really are some breeds that have a very strong track record of getting along with other pets, so here are those breeds that are known to be social, accepting, and easy to train:

Goldendoodle Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Goldendoodles are notoriously the most social, adaptable, and obedient dogs there are. A combination of a Poodle, which is one of the smartest breeds, and a golden retriever, which is one of the friendliest breeds, this mixed breed makes for a great addition to a multi-pet home.

Australian Shepard Michael Nagle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Aussies are outrageously intelligent, friendly, social, and obedient, which means that they get along with other pets swimmingly. The only problem you might run into with an Aussie in a multi-pet household is that they have a lot of energy, and might expend a lot of it trying to get the other pets to play with them. Giving them some solo exercise time can help to balance this behavior out.

Cocker Spaniel Yana Paskova/Getty Images News/Getty Images Cocker Spaniels are peppy, social little balls of energy. Though it's always best to introduce animals to each other when they're young, this breed is adaptable and should have an easy time getting to know other pets even later in life.

Basset Hound Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Basset Hounds are low-key, loving dogs that won't really care if you have other pets, so long as they have their personal space and needs met. Make sure that all of your pets have their own beds and reward systems so that they don't get territorial, and continue to reward your Basset Hound for being calm and sweet around the other pets. Eventually, your Basset Hound will bond and form alliances with your other pets.

Golden Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Golden Retrievers are incredibly social and friendly dogs. They're great around other dogs, but while you won't have to worry about them endangering other animals in the house, you will have to train them to not chase or harass the other animals. AKA, they might get a little too spirited around calmer animals, so you might have to give them a little more exercise to help them burn it off elsewhere.

Pug Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images A pug is such a low energy dog that you won't have to worry about it harassing your cats or other pets at all. They'll enjoy some spurts of play time with another dog, but most of the time they'll be happy to snuggle up and keep the vibe calm and cool.

Corgi Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Corgis are super adaptable, and often enjoy having friendships with other dogs and pets. Because they're so low to the ground and can be quite calm, people often assume that they're slow. But in fact, Corgis are incredibly fast, they love to exercise and are very playful. Reward your Corgi when they're calm around your other pets and they'll learn their boundaries quickly.

Beagle Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images Beagles are pack animals, they love company and will likely get along with a wide array of similar-tempered animals. Beagles are so social, they might prefer to hang out with the other animals in the house, over you.