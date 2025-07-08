July 10's Full Buck Moon Will Be Chill For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Cancer season has been serving its emotional and sensitive vibes since the summer solstice on June 20. But energy is about to swell to even greater heights, as the summer’s first full moon is officially rising on July 10. This lunation is hitting in Cancer’s opposite sign of Capricorn, prompting everyone to think more about what they want to build in their lives to create a deeper sense of security. While this could be a make-or-break moment for some zodiac signs, it’ll be a little less intense for the signs least affected by July’s full moon.

The full moon taking place in the month of July has traditionally been dubbed the Buck Moon, as this is the time of year when male deer antlers have rapid growth spurts, allowing them to reach full size by the end of summer. That’s why it’s so fitting that this lunation is happening in Capricorn. This cardinal earth sign is efficient, hardworking, and focused on seeing tangible results, so this full moon is fabulous for bringing your material goals to fruition and taking some practical steps forward in your current plans. Focus on growth and start shedding anything that’s standing between you and your ambitions.

However, it’s important to note that July’s full moon is peaking just one week before Mercury retrograde begins. With communication-oriented Mercury already in its pre-retrograde shadow period, some of this transit’s infamous logistical snags and slowdowns may already be coming into play. Because of this, some people may have a harder time gaining momentum on mental endeavors or new ideas. Fortunately, Capricorn zodiac energy isn’t suited to rushing or acting impulsively anyway. This sign understands the power of being diligent and methodical, so channel its thorough-minded vibe and make your full moon moves thoughtfully.

Ultimately, lunation isn’t about pipe dreams or chasing castles in the sky. Instead, it’s a time to buckle down, reconnect with your goals, and clear away the obstacles keeping you from success. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by July’s full moon, you might find that your progress is a little more subtle.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Cancer season’s softness often puts you in an introspective state, prompting more solo self-reflection and subconscious exploration. But this full moon asks you to round up all of those recent intuitive hits and start channeling them into your real-world goals. Find small ways to make accomplishing your current objectives part of your daily routine — even if that simply means penciling in five minutes each day to put toward something. Small but methodical steps can sometimes be a more effective route to success than attempting big leaps. It’s especially important not to bite off more than you can chew right now given that logistical planet Mercury is currently in your sign, heavily slowing down its pace in preparation for its retrograde a week after the full moon. You might not have quite the planning power that you normally would, so it’s best to stay grounded and focus on pushing forward on the projects that are already in motion.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The beginning of the summer is almost always a time when you drill down into the details of your day-to-day schedule, readjusting your responsibilities and clarifying your priorities. But during this full moon, you may find that you’re in a more introspective state of mind. Some people may feel these lunar effects dramatically, but your experience is likely to be more subtle, so make sure you give yourself enough mental space to process all that’s coming to light. It’s important to feel spiritually aligned with your earthly tasks, so listen to your higher self and consider how to bring a bit more magic and mystery to your daily life. One of the best ways for you to work with this full moon energy is to tap into your mystical side and try a solo moon ritual or manifestation spell. Instead of getting caught up in your work grind, take a moment to get lost in a daydream and honor your inner high priestess.

