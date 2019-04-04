9 Drinks You Can Get As Boozy Popsicles

Spring has just barely sprung, but I can already taste the summer weather. Or maybe that’s just my mouth salivating at the idea of these cocktail-inspired alcoholic popsicles. I have a pavlovian response to summertime recipes that combine nostalgic treats and happy hour.

If you’re looking for an alcohol-infused poolside snack, your options are far from limited. There’s boozy ice cream and boozy fruit and even boozy snow cones. Basically, humans have found a way to put booze into anything edible that didn’t already contain booze. This is great news as bringing a blender, shaker, and various drink accouterments to the beach to make your favorite summer drink isn’t really realistic or safe or seen as cool and chill behavior.

Popsicles have also gotten the boozy treatment. If you’ve ever wanted to ingest a red, white, and blue Bomb Pop in shot form, you’re in luck: Bomb Pop shots exist. In addition to the pre-made popsicles below, you can also make your own alcoholic popsicles. Amazon sells freezer pop molds perfect for DIY-ing a custom made a cocktail-inspired popsicle. If you need inspiration, there is an entire book of alcoholic popsicle recipes called Ice Kitchen Poptails: 50 Sensationally Intoxicating Cocktail Lollies. The world is your boozy oyster. Just remember to popsicle responsibly.

1. Gin and Tonic Popsicles If a can of premade gin and tonic isn’t summer-y enough for you, perhaps these Gin and Tonic Popsicles will hit the spot. UK-based popsicle company POPS has partnered with Gordon’s Gin to turn the refreshing cocktail into a frozen treat. However, at .5 percent ABV, these popsicles contain significantly less alcohol than an actual gin and tonic.

2. Cosmopolitan Popsicles SlimChillers/Bustle Want to live your full Sex and the City truth? Boozy popsicle brand SlimChillers has a line of cocktail-inspired frozen treats including a Cosmopolitan flavored popsicle. The pops combine “Cranberry, Orange and a pinch of Lime” for an alcohol-infused popsicle reminiscent a Cosmo.

3. Appletini Popsicles SlimChillers/Bustle In addition to the aforementioned Cosmo popsicle, SlimChillers also has Appletini Popsicles. The company’s product description says the popsicle is “Like biting into a Granny Smith Apple.” Plus, you can get them at Costco.

4. Peach Bellini Popsicle POPS In addition to their new gin and tonic popsicle, POPS has a line of cocktail-inspired frozen treats including a Peach & Prosecco Bellini Popsicle. Dubbed ‘the world’s first Prosecco Ice Popsicle,’ each popsicle also contains half a glass of real prosecco. Plus, you don’t have to worry about bringing glass stemware to the pool.

5. Margarita Popsicles Bringing a blender to the pool is generally frowned upon, but Snobar’s Margarita Pops contain tequila and triple sec. So, your poolside margaritas are significantly more hassle-free.

6. Rosé Popsicles Rose Season You didn’t think you’d get through this list without Rosé Popsicles, did you? Of course not. In 2017, popsicle company Fruta Pop partnered with Rosé Season to bring you the popsicle of your poolside brunch fantasy.

7. Moscow Mule Popsicle Fruta Pop All your copper mugs in the wash? No worries. Fruta Pop’s Moscow Mule Popsicle are just as good as the real thing. Plus, no clean up.

8. Mango Mimosa Fruta Pop This Mango Mimosa Popsicle from Fruta Pop is summertime brunch in a frozen tube. Infused with Prosecco, this popsicle contains about 5 percent ABV and is flavored with mango and citrus.