9 Excitable Edgar Presents From John Lewis & Waitrose To Snap Up This Christmas

John Lewis

One of the biggest milestones in the Christmas period is the big budget adverts put out by brands and retailers every year, and British supermarket giant John Lewis is probably the most hotly anticipated every year. And this year it's all about one little dragon who needs to reign in his excitement less he blow his fiery flames and ruin the celebrations for everyone. And this little guy is already such a family fave that you'll be stocking up on all the excitable Edgar merchandise from John Lewis this Christmas.

Not since Aldi made an actual flipping carrot the gift of the season has an advert's character stolen the country's heart with such success.

Edgar is the adorable little dragon whose excitement leads to him sending flames flying out of his snout, which really is quite the feat of genetic engineering but also a bit on the antisocial side. Of course, what's Christmas without a bit of a miracle or at the very least a meeting in the middle? So his friend, a young girl, gets him a Christmas pudding. Something which very much benefits from a little bit of fuego am I right? Christmas puddings are a bit gross IMO but that sentiment is absolutely gorgeous. As is all of the cute merch available right this very second.

1. Excitable Edgar Cuddly Toy

Excitable Edgar Cuddly Toy
£15
|
John Lewis
Get a wiggle on because these cute little teddies are sure to be an out and out hit this Christmas.

2. Excitable Edgar Children's 3D Wellington Boots, Green

Excitable Edgar Children's 3D Wellington Boots, Green
£16
|
John Lewis
Costing between £16 to £19, these cute AF kids wellies are asking to go both splishing and splashing in piles of mud.

3. Excitable Edgar Children's 3D Boot Slippers, Dark Green

Excitable Edgar Children's 3D Boot Slippers, Dark Green
£16
|
John Lewis
Children's slippers that are ideal to slip into after a long day jumping in puddles.

4. Excitable Edgar Children's Glow In The Dark Pyjamas, Red

Excitable Edgar Children's Glow In The Dark Pyjamas, Red
£17
|
John Lewis
Cosy, cute, and they glow in the flipping dark. Welcome to heaven babes. The price ranges between £17 and £19, depending on the size you go for.

5. Excitable Edgar Christmas Book

Excitable Edgar Christmas Book
£9.99
|
John Lewis
Get the back story on the little dragon with the fiery nostrils.

6. Excitable Edgar Gingerbread Biscuit

Excitable Edgar Gingerbread Biscuit
£1.50
|
Waitrose
A ginger biscuit with a lovely picture on it but let's be real, it won't last long enough to look at that picture. Bite his head off first.

7. Excitable Edgar Chocolate Gift Pack

Excitable Edgar Chocolate Gift Pack
£3.50
|
Waitrose
Babe stop, you're drooling! These little delicious nibbles are sure to quench the fire of your desire for something a little sweet.

9. A Christmas Pudding

12-Month-Matured Christmas Pudding
£2
|
Waitrose
Why not go super meta about the whole thing and grab yourself an actual Christmas pudding to recreate your own John Lewis ad (but with matches, rather than a fire-breathing dragon).

No matter who you are, what age you are, or how you feel about Christmas — there's a little something a la Edgar for everyone.