Fleeces: they're an item of clothing you'll most likely associate with your childhood, or with your elderly relatives who like hiking. In short, they're not exactly known for their cool factor — that is, until now. The humble fleece has been popping up on the high street in the past few months, much to the delight of those who place cosiness as one of the most important clothes buying deciders (join me over here). But not only are they soft, fluffy, and delightfully cosy, they are also now seriously in Vogue. Here are the best fleeces to buy for comfort and style this winter.

So how exactly did the fleece jacket/jumper come back into style so suddenly? Well, respected brands such as Coach 1941, Phillip Lim, and Sandy Liang showcased their take on the fleece during the AW19 shows, while celebrities including Gigi Hadid have been rocking the look in recent months. And given that fleeces are potentially the closest thing to wearing your winter pjs outside in the real world, it comes as no surprise that the trend has taken off pretty meteorically.

The high street sure isn't short of options if you're looking to get on board with the modern fleece trend. Brands such as The North Face have always been doing them, and are still going strong, while more affordable options are cropping up at the likes of Monki, Topshop, and ASOS. Check out my favourite nine options below, and prepare to feel cosy all winter long...