Bustle

9 Fab Fleeces That Will Keep You Cosy For Winter 2019 & Beyond

By Rebecca Fearn
& other stories

Fleeces: they're an item of clothing you'll most likely associate with your childhood, or with your elderly relatives who like hiking. In short, they're not exactly known for their cool factor — that is, until now. The humble fleece has been popping up on the high street in the past few months, much to the delight of those who place cosiness as one of the most important clothes buying deciders (join me over here). But not only are they soft, fluffy, and delightfully cosy, they are also now seriously in Vogue. Here are the best fleeces to buy for comfort and style this winter.

So how exactly did the fleece jacket/jumper come back into style so suddenly? Well, respected brands such as Coach 1941, Phillip Lim, and Sandy Liang showcased their take on the fleece during the AW19 shows, while celebrities including Gigi Hadid have been rocking the look in recent months. And given that fleeces are potentially the closest thing to wearing your winter pjs outside in the real world, it comes as no surprise that the trend has taken off pretty meteorically.

The high street sure isn't short of options if you're looking to get on board with the modern fleece trend. Brands such as The North Face have always been doing them, and are still going strong, while more affordable options are cropping up at the likes of Monki, Topshop, and ASOS. Check out my favourite nine options below, and prepare to feel cosy all winter long...

Pull&Bear Pacific reversible fleece bomber
£39.99
|
ASOS
Not only is this design a super cool fleece, it also doubles as a bomber style zip up jacket. Two jackets for under £40? Score.
Nike grey fleece with contrast neon tipping
£55
|
ASOS
Go for a fleece, but make it sporty; this design proves that all types of brands are styling up their version of the humble fleece. Love the neon detailing, too.
Fleece Zip Jacket
£59.99
|
Arket
A super cosy zip up that comes in four shades, including subtle navy and black, as well as this awesomely eye-catching neon yellow version.
Navy Cropped Fleece Top
£29
|
Topshop
If you fancy a fleece you can tuck into skirts and high waisted jeans, this one is a great option.
Relaxed Utility Fleece Jacket
£120
|
& other stories
Sadly this is my favourite of the bunch, despite being the most expensive. It looks like the perfect shape, style, and level of cosiness.
Fluffy Fleeced Zip Jacket
£19.90
|
Uniqlo
As well as being super affordable, this cosy number comes in an impressive 16 shades for all your fleecy needs.
New Look borg fleece jacket in black
£25.99
|
ASOS
A simple fleece that will suit any taste and any occasion, this pullover black sweater is a great all-rounder.
The North Face 100 Glacier 1/4 zip fleece in purple
£50
|
ASOS
Want to get serious with your fleece addiction? Opt for a North Face style like this pretty purple number, exclusive to ASOS.
Colour block fleece sweater
£30
|
Monki
Add an edge to your fleecy outfit with these bright colour blocking details.