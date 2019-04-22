Another Democrat has thrown his hat into the ring for the Democratic nomination. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announced his candidacy in a video uploaded to YouTube on Monday. The three-term congressman from Salem currently represents Massachusetts's 6th Congressional District, north of Boston, but there's far more to know about him than just that.

In the video announcing his campaign, Moulton spoke about the president almost as much as he did himself. "I'm running because we have to beat Donald Trump, and I want us to beat Donald Trump because I love this country," Moulton says in the video. "We've never been a country that gets everything right. But we're a country that, at our best, thinks that we might."

Before this announcement, Moulton received limited coverage on the national stage. In the fall, he drew attention to himself after the midterms for opposing Nancy Pelosi's speakership to the House and trying to recruit a challenger. He later ended up supporting Pelosi.

But there's more to him than his thoughts on Democratic and Republican leadership. Moulton is also a veteran, three-time Harvard graduate, and a fan of travel by rail. Here are nine facts about Moulton that you likely hadn't known.

1) He Went to Harvard Moulton graduated from Harvard in 2001 with a physics degree. He went back later and got both a masters in business and public policy, according to Harvard Magazine.

2) He Served In Iraq Politico reports that Moulton did four tours in Iraq with the Marines Corps. "The greatest honor of my life was to lead these men in my platoon, even though it was a war that I and they disagreed with," he told The Boston Globe.

3) 'Moulton And Mohammed' Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube While serving in Iraq, he starred in Moulton and Mohammed, a television program that aired twice every week — together with his translator for a local audience — ABC News reports.

4) He's A Bronze Star Recipient Moulton received one for his service in Iraq. The Boston Globe reports that he was uncomfortable drawing attention to it because "many others who did heroic things and received no awards at all."

5) Appeared In A Documentary noendinsight on YouTube Moulton appeared in the documentary No End In Sight far before running for Congress; it came out in 2017. In it, he comments on the U.S.'s role in Iraq.

6) He Worked On A High-Speed Rail After finishing his masters at Harvard, Moulton worked as managing director of Texas Central Railway, Politico reports, which continues to work on building a high-speed railway connection between Houston and Dallas that would connect the cities in 90 minutes.

7) He's Been Highly Critical Of Trump During the 2016 campaign, Moulton compared Trump's rise to that of Hitler's. "I’m not saying that Donald Trump is necessarily Hitler," Moulton told The Boston Globe. "I’m not saying that. But you ought to understand how an unbelievably educated advanced society can elect a demagogue and how bad it can get as a result."

8) His Challenge Against Pelosi After Democrats took back the House in November's elections, Moulton was one of those who openly opposed Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House Speaker for the second time, according to a list put together by Vox. "I think if our party answers that call, that call for change with the amazing victories we had across this country, by just saying we’re going to reinstall the same status quo leadership we’ve had since 2006, for over 10 years, I don’t think we’re answering the call of the American people," Moulton said after the elections at a town hall, Politico reported.