Fall is the season of cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and beautiful foliage. It is also known as the beginning of cuffing season, when almost everyone seems to be coupling up or deepening serious relationships. For a lot of people, autumn is the most romantic time of the year, and so it seems to be the perfect time to watch lovey-dovey movies. And while there aren't a ton of rom-coms and romantic dramas hitting theaters over the next few months, there are a lot of movies with love stories coming out this fall, in lots of different genres.

The thing is, as Psychology Today explains, many of us are suckers for a good love story, whether it comes in the form of a novel or a movie or something else. The world seems to love love — especially when it's real and relatable. And as more and more voices are heard in film, the types of love we see are becoming more varied and representational.

These films coming out in the fall show love in different shapes and forms and in wildly different situations — from a holiday romance to a relationship forged in a zombie apocalypse. Romance isn't the main story in many of these films, but for a lot of audiences, it's a definite bonus.

1. 'It Chapter Two' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The It series belongs to horror. But in the second film, which features the Losers Club as adults, certain relationships have changed. After sharing a kiss as kids, Beverly (Jessica Chastain) and Bill (James McAvoy) rekindle their chemistry when they arrive back in Derry. That raises the stakes, and serves as further motivation to defeat Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). In theaters Sept. 6.

2. 'Can You Keep A Secret?' ONE Media on YouTube Thinking that her airplane is about to crash and that she and her fellow passengers are about to die, Emma (Alexandra Daddario) accidentally spills all her secrets to a stranger sitting next to her. Later, she encounters him again and learns that he is Jack Harper (Tyler Hoechlin), her company's young CEO, who now knows everything about her. In theaters Sept. 13.

3. 'Judy' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube A Judy Garland biopic wouldn't be complete without delving into the legendary star's romantic life. Though the emphasis in the film is on her relationship with her children, we also get to see how Judy (Renée Zellwegger) and her fifth and last husband Mickey Deans's (Finn Wittrock) love story unfolds. In theaters Sept. 27.

4. 'Zombieland: Double Tap' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This film is set 10 years after the first Zombieland, so a lot of things about the world have changed. The film's main makeshift family composed of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) have to deal with evolved zombies, as well as growing pains. Little Rock, no longer the little girl she was before, shows her rebellious side and runs off with a boy named Berkeley (Avan Jogia). In theaters Oct. 18.

5. 'Paradise Hills' ONE Media on YouTube Uma (Emma Roberts) wakes up to find herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. They take etiquette classes, vocal lessons, beauty treatments, and gymnastics and follow restricted diets all to "correct" their physical and emotional shortcomings within two months. In the film, Uma discovers many sinister secrets about Paradise Hills, one of them keeping her from her childhood friend and love Markus (Jeremy Irvine). In theaters Nov. 1.

6. 'Last Christmas' Universal Pictures on YouTube Last Christmas follows Kate (Emilia Clarke), who works as an elf in a holiday store, but holds a very cynical view of the world. One day, she meets Tom (Henry Golding), suddenly gains a new perspective, and is able to turn her seemingly unfortunate life around. In theaters Nov. 8.

7. 'Charlie's Angels' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Though the new Charlie's Angels focuses on girl power, Noah Centineo is in the mix as Langston, who Kristen Stewart's character Sabina describes in the trailer as a "handsome nerd." Aside from the main plot of saving the world from powerful tech that could easily be weaponized by bad guys, there's also a minor subplot involving Langston and Jane's (Ella Balinska) romance. In theaters Nov. 15.

8. 'The Good Liar' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Career con artist Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) through an online dating website. The two hit it off, and Betty opens her home and life to him. And while Roy's initial plan was to swindle Betty, he surprises himself as he actually begins to care about her. In theaters Nov. 15.