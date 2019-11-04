Bustle

9 Festive Flats To Slip On When You've Had Enough Of Wearing Heels This Christmas

By Lauren Sharkey
Uterque

Christmas is almost upon us which means you may be staring at a pile of heels you really don't want to wear. Don't fret, for there's no need to put your feet under unnecessary strain this season. Instead, slip on one of the following festive flat shoes and prepare to spend every occasion pain-free.

It's unclear when winter festivities became synonymous with sky-high heels, but the desire to throw on those towering velvet sandals and lacy stilettos doesn't seem to disappear. And every year, you immediately regret that decision.

Previously, it was difficult to find something that suited your newfound sparkly sartorial taste. But now, footwear designers have heard the cries of agony. Now, they have released mules, pumps, and more in all manner of hues and prints. They've even finished them off with gemstones and bows, making them ideal for pairing with both minimal outfits and super striking ones. Plus, they tend to be a bit cheaper.

So the next time you're invited out for a Christmas do or simply want to get in the festive mood, avoid the heel temptation and reach for these high street decorative flats. It's one fashion decision you're guaranteed not to weep over.

1. A Wild Choice

League Mary Jane Ballet Flats
£25
|
ASOS
Leopard print and rhinestones make for a match made in heaven. Available in UK size 2 to 9.

2. A Starry Wonder

Velvet Constellation Mules
£25.99
|
Zara
A velveteen fabric makes these slip-ons your cosiest winter choice yet. Available in UK size 2 to 9.

3. A Metallic Twist

Metallic Leather Ballerinas
£99
|
Uterque
Add a metallic twist to your Christmas Day look with these silver-hued ballerina flats. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

4. A Pair For When You Just Can't Decide

Zebra Leather Shoes
£59.99
|
Mango
Half plain, half printed, these zebra-patterned flats will spice up a simple outfit. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

5. A Truly Colourful Option

Kita Rainbow Stripe Flat Mules
£139
|
Kurt Geiger
Stay as far away from a dreary season as possible with this colourful pair. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

6. A Present-Worthy Pair

Adelaide Jewelled Flats
£110
|
Boden
This sparkly style comes complete with a striking embellished bow. Available in UK size 3.5 to 8.5.

7. A Sophisticated Take

White Pluto Pumps
£23
£13.80
|
Dorothy Perkins
Make a statement with these black-and-white stripes. Available in UK size 3 to 9.

8. A Sumptuously Soft Design

Wide Fit Lately Pointed Mules
£20
|
ASOS
Designed in a cosy wide fit, these super soft mules are guaranteed to never leave your side. Available in UK size 2 to 9.

9. A Sparkle Attack

Extra Wide Fit Silver Glitter Ballerina Pumps
£22
£17.60
|
Evans
It's not the festive season without an extra dose of glitter. Available in UK size 4 to 10 and designed in an extra wide fit.