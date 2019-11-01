Bustle

9 Pieces Of Cameo Jewellery That'll Elevate Any Evening Look

By Lauren Sharkey
Fenty

One of the most ancient forms of jewellery to still exist today bears the image of an anonymous woman. With the recent popularity surge of cameo jewellery, her mystery has been brought to life once again.

Worn by ancient emperors and Victorian-era royalty alike, cameo necklaces, rings, brooches, and earrings had fallen into the "old-fashioned" realm. "They were seen to be the reserve of great aunts and symbols of Victorian kitsch," Thomas Holman, director of antique jewellery dealer Wartski, told Vogue. But, he added, people are better understanding the "immense skill required to create them," leading to a newfound appreciation for the design.

This revival has been no better exemplified than with Rihanna's latest Fenty drop. With the silhouette of an African woman, she is bringing something new and a much-needed sense of inclusivity to the vintage jewellery landscape. Her designs — which encompass a large-sized ring, earrings, and a necklace that can also be worn as a brooch — start at £280, but they're something to save up for.

If, however, you want to try out the look but don't quite have those kinds of funds, there are a few cheaper options available. From Romanesque renditions to treasured antiques, these pieces will always have a home in your jewellery box.

1. An Ancient Take

Lucy Williams Gold Mini Cameo Necklace
£95
|
Missoma
Inspired by '90s jewellery trends, this dainty gold necklace features a beautiful Romanesque design. Its simple style means you can pair it with literally anything.

2. Rihanna's Choice

Cameo Ring
£280
|
Fenty
This jet black cameo ring forms part of Rihanna's latest Fenty release. It's a little pricier than the other options, but is guaranteed to be a piece of fashion history in years to come. Surrounded by a cluster of Swarovski pearls, its large size will definitely draw attention.

3. A Modern Touch

Vintouch Italy Gold-Plated Blue Mini Cameo Hoop Earrings
£69
|
Wolf & Badger
Fusing both vintage and modern aesthetics, these delicate earrings are crafted from a mixture of porcelain and sterling silver.

4. A Floral Option

Yellow Gold Cameo Pendant
£95
|
McCalls Jewellers
This sunflower pendant can be styled in a multitude of ways, including loosely draping it over the head or wrapping it around the neck for a tighter look.

5. A Traditional Piece

Charlotte Cameo Necklace
€80
|
Vintouch Italy
For a truly elegant look, head to Vintouch Italy. This classic cameo necklace is designed with a mint green backdrop and a wistful female face.

6. A Darker Look

Dark Romance Goddess Oval Porcelain Cameo Earrings
€220
|
Poporcelain
Crafted with the face of a goddess, these dark yet romantic earrings are finished with a green velvet bow.

7. A Pre-Loved Design

Pre-Owned 9ct Yellow Gold Cameo Dress Ring
£79
|
William May
This pre-owned ring comes with a distinctive cameo look. Its oval orange gemstone sits on a 9ct gold ring. Don't panic if the medium size won't fit you. William May can usually offer ring resizing.

8. A Budget-Friendly Piece

Grace & Valour Cameo Porcelain Necklace
£10
|
Not On The High Street
Choose from a silver, gold, or rose gold chain of varying lengths when you buy this super affordable porcelain necklace. Its Victorian silhouette will make for a subtle cameo addition to your jewellery box.

9. A True Antique

9 Carat Gold Cameo Dress Ring
£120
|
Selling Antiques
Made in 1920, this antique signet ring features a well-loved pink cameo. It's available in size Q, but can be resized free of charge within four sizes each way. (Anything above that will incur a small fee.)