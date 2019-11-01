9 Pieces Of Cameo Jewellery That'll Elevate Any Evening Look

One of the most ancient forms of jewellery to still exist today bears the image of an anonymous woman. With the recent popularity surge of cameo jewellery, her mystery has been brought to life once again.

Worn by ancient emperors and Victorian-era royalty alike, cameo necklaces, rings, brooches, and earrings had fallen into the "old-fashioned" realm. "They were seen to be the reserve of great aunts and symbols of Victorian kitsch," Thomas Holman, director of antique jewellery dealer Wartski, told Vogue. But, he added, people are better understanding the "immense skill required to create them," leading to a newfound appreciation for the design.

This revival has been no better exemplified than with Rihanna's latest Fenty drop. With the silhouette of an African woman, she is bringing something new and a much-needed sense of inclusivity to the vintage jewellery landscape. Her designs — which encompass a large-sized ring, earrings, and a necklace that can also be worn as a brooch — start at £280, but they're something to save up for.

If, however, you want to try out the look but don't quite have those kinds of funds, there are a few cheaper options available. From Romanesque renditions to treasured antiques, these pieces will always have a home in your jewellery box.