If you live for a good prank, Halloween is probably your favorite season. October is the only month that you can get away with doing creepy things to your friends and family and not only get away with it, but get a laugh. To ensure that you do in fact make your loved ones laugh and not cry, I've put together a list of funny Halloween pranks that aren't mean, because we're not in the market for enemies here.

My favorite pranks are low effort and high reward. The best way to prank someone is to surprise them. It's less about the gore or the production value as much as it is catching someone off guard. So the more you know your pranking subject, the better a chance you have of getting them good. Hiding a creepy doll in the cabinet where your prank target gets cereal every morning or writing a freaky note in the mirror of bathroom your target is showering in when they think they're home alone is the stuff nightmares are made of. But, once they realize they've been pranked, which won't be hard to discern, you'll be able to have a good laugh together. Here's my list of good, clean, pranks that are also undeniably scary. It is Halloween after all.

Classic Head In A Jar This prank is so basic, but it works like a charm. You'll have no trouble totally freaking out you family or roommates. All you have to do is merge two photos of a face together (tutorial here) with image editing software, and then print out the picture and submerge it in a jar of water. Add food coloring to the water to create a spooky color like green or red. Place it in the subject's fridge and wait for screams.

Snake In The Toilet There have been enough real stories about people finding snakes in their toilets to ensure that you''ll scare your housemates with this prank. Just get a basic rubber snake and place it in the toilet, first thing in the morning, before your victim goes to the bathroom. Make sure you put the light on so they don't miss it, you don't want them to accidentally flush the snake!

Buggy Lamp This prank is so easy, but so believable. How often do you stop to wonder if a bug is real or not when you see it? Probably never. That's why you know this prank is bound to freak out your housemates. Just cut out a bug on a dark piece of paper and then glue it to the inside of a lampshade. Make sure the light is off so that when your victim turns the light on it's more of a fright.

Living Groceries Personally, I think this is adorable and would be utterly charmed if someone took the time to do this. That said, I might feel differently if I were to open the fridge in the middle of the night. This prank requires a lot of googly eyes and glue. Simply put eyes on everything!

Candy Onions OK, make sure the recipient of this prank has a good sense of humor and a strong stomach. Halloween is the season for candy apples so make some... only use onions instead!

Trick Or Treat Your friends and family will be eager to accept candy this time of year without question. So give them a treat, only make it a trick. Scrape out the icing from in between Oreo cookies and replace it with toothpaste or mayo.

Classic Mirror, Mirror If you want to prank someone for Halloween, but don't have the energy to orchestrate something complicated, simply sneak into the bathroom when your target is in the shower and write them a message on the mirror.

Creepy Doll Old dolls are creepy, I think we can all agree that this is true. Find an old doll at a yard sale or from the depths of your own basement and leave it in different places in the house all October. Behind a door, in a cabinet, under a table... you know, the places that would creep people out the most.