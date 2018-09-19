I think we can all agree that Halloween is a lot of fun. I mean, you get to eat candy and dress up in hilarious outfits — what more can you ask for? And while it's also the best time to embrace your spooky side, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy funny Halloween costumes. Personally, I like to look at the holiday as an opportunity to take a break from real life and let your imagination run wild.

If you’re not the creative or crafty type, don’t worry. There are so many easy Halloween costume ideas out there. Often, you can throw them together with clothing and items you have at home. If you’re having a hard time hunting down the right items, visit your local thrift store. With some digging around, you can find the perfect pieces to make a hilarious homemade costume.

Of course, when it comes to the Halloween season, planning your outfit is just one part of the fun. From Halloween party games to pumpkin carving, you can create a night that is full of activities and picture-perfect moments. You can also plan a menu of delicious snacks and festive Halloween cocktails. After all, wearing a costume simply doesn’t feel right unless you're eating tasty treats.

Here are 15 funny Halloween costumes that you can easily recreate.

1. French Toast

Plus Size Striped Tie-Front Top, $22, Forever 21; Felted Wool Beret, $12.99, H&M

For a punny spin on a delicious breakfast food, dress up as French toast. This one is equal parts easy and adorable. You'll need a striped shirt (which you probably already have) and a beret. Print out a photo of toast and you're ready to brunch.

2. Operation Board Game

Red Foam Clown Nose, $1.99, Spirit Halloween; ACSUSS Men's Frilly Satin Boxers, $5.99, Amazon

It's surprisingly easy to dress up as this classic board game. First, you'll need a long-sleeved shirt that matches your skin tone. You'll also need a red clown nose and bottoms with a red and white heart pattern. If you can't find a pair, you can get away with any red and white polka dot bottoms. Finally, print out random objects and tape them to your clothes. Buzzing is optional, but encouraged.

3. 404 Error

Gildan Short Sleeve Adult T-Shirt in Sport Gray, $3.99; Michaels

To dress up as a 404 error, grab a plain t-shirt and write "404 Not Found" or "Error 404" on the front. You can also print it out or use iron-on letters. To make it even funnier, write "Error 404: Costume Not Found" or something similar.

4. Fantasy Football

NFL 49ers Baseball Jersey, $11.99, Forever 21; Wizard Adult Hat, $8.99, Halloween Costumes

Whether you're a fan of football, fantasy, or a little bit of both, this fantasy football costume is just too good. You'll need a football jersey and a wizard hat. Feel free to wear a jersey from your school or favorite team.

5. Holy Guacamole

Avocado T Shirt, $18.99, Amazon; White Feather Angel Wing & Halo Set, $20.97, Amazon

If you're always happy to pay more for guacamole, this funny costume is the one for you. To make it, you'll need a shirt with an avocado on it. You can also wear a plain shirt and just print out a picture. Lastly, add angel wings and a halo.

6. Sandwitch

Big Club Sandwich T-Shirt, $19.99, Amazon; Witch Hat Deluxe, $8.99, Halloween Costumes

Here's another funny food-themed costume. You'll need a shirt with a sandwich on it, but you can also print out your favorite sandwich and tape it on. Pair it with a witch hat and you're good to go. Better yet, pack a sandwich for the night. How hilarious would that be?

7. Flo From Progressive

Plus Size Croft & Barrow Johnny Collar Polo in White, $24, Kohls; Chef Designs Men's Standard Bib Apron, $8.34, Amazon; Wide Ribbed Headband, $5.90, Forever 21

It's safe to say that Flo from Progressive is an iconic character. She also has a great sense of humor, making her an awesome source of costume inspiration. To recreate her look, you'll need a white polo, white apron, and a navy blue headband. You can also print out the "Progressive" logo and name tag.

8. Queen Bee

Adult Jeweled Crown, $4.99, Halloween Costumes; Pinstriped Waffle Knit Top, $9.90, Forever 21; Antenna Headband, $5.99, Spirit Halloween

This punny Queen bee costume is all about the accessories. To create it, you will need a black and yellow striped shirt, crown, and antenna headband. For extra details, wear a pair of bug wings.

9. Mrs. Frizzle

Scholastic Corporation ModCloth Etsy

Heart and Solar System A-Line Dress, $79, ModCloth; Asymmetrical Blue Celestial Earrings, $11.17, KaaiCo on Etsy

A Mrs. Frizzle costume is both fun and nostalgic. To recreate her iconic look, wear a solar system dress. You can also go the DIY route by printing planets and taping them to a purple dress. Finish it off with funky earrings and a stuffed lizard, if you'd like.

10. Smart Cookie

GraduationService Unisex Matte Gown Cap Tassel, $12.94, Amazon

If you already have a graduation gown lying around, you might as well dress up as a smart cookie. Simply print out a picture (or five) of cookies and attach them to the gown. Or, carry around a box of cookies and hand them out as treats. It is Halloween, after all.

11. Ace Ventura

Morgan Creek Entertainment Group Amazon

Alvish Hawaiian Shirt Mens Allover Ocean Scenic Camp Party Aloha Holiday Beach, $18, Walmart; SlickBlue Women's Footless Leggings, $12.99, Amazon

If you want a funny costume idea, it only makes sense to dress up as a character from a classic comedy. Ace Ventura happens to be the perfect example. You'll need to wear a printed shirt with red and black pants or leggings. If you can, carry around a stuffed animal or two for the night.

12. Deviled Egg

Compania Fantastica Egg Before Beauty T-Shirt, $19.99, ModCloth; Sequin Devil Headband, $7.99, Spirit Halloween

A deviled egg costume is perfect if you're a self-proclaimed foodie. You will need an egg shirt (or an egg costume) and a devil headband. And like other costumes, you can also pull this one off with a plain t-shirt and printed photos.

13. Party Animal

Plus Size Iridescent Geo Halter Dress, $28, Forever 21; Bear Ear Headband, $6.99, Spirit Halloween

There's a good chance you already have a dress lying around. So, why not dress up as a party animal? You can also carry around balloons or wear a party hat. Top it off with an animal headband or hat and you're all set.

14. Sally Sells Seashells

Soft Trenchcoat, $59.99, H&M; Grace's Secret Women's Criss Cross Tankini Top, $23.99, Amazon

For a costume inspired by the popular tongue twister, wear a trench coat over a bathing suit or something similar. Make a "Sally" name tag and attach seashells along the inside of your trench coat. Or, you can wear seashell accessories or carry shells in your pocket.

15. Poop Emoji

OFFEAN Women's Cold Shoulder Tunic Top T-Shirt Swing Dress, $18.88, Amazon; Bedwina Emoji Soft Plush Poop Emotion Hat, $10.89, Amazon

You can't deny the humorous simplicity of the oh-so-popular poop emoji. And luckily, it's easy to recreate for Halloween. Simply wear a brown outfit and a poop hat. How easy, right?