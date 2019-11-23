Is it just me or has Christmas crept up on us reaaaal quickly this year? Seriously, last December seems like five minutes ago. But fear not, as there are plenty of options for every person in your life. I have several friends who are big into all things astrology, meaning I've been eyeing up some celestial goodies. From my research, I have found nine gifts for that the astrology fan in your life will love.

My selection of gifts cater to all different types of people, too. I am personally a big fan of celestial-style jewellery, so have included some pieces with zodiac signs on and printed stars and moons. However, there are also ideas for people who like traditional games, those who are into their phones, and the big beauty fans in your life. I've picked out options for all age groups, tastes, and budgets.

So without further ado, here are the nine hottest gift ideas for the astrology fan in your life, from jewellery to tech, book lovers to makeup lovers, and every person in-between. Enjoy!