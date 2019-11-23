Bustle

9 Gifts For Astrology Fans In The UK That Will Be The Star Of Christmas 2019

By Rebecca Fearn
Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Is it just me or has Christmas crept up on us reaaaal quickly this year? Seriously, last December seems like five minutes ago. But fear not, as there are plenty of options for every person in your life. I have several friends who are big into all things astrology, meaning I've been eyeing up some celestial goodies. From my research, I have found nine gifts for that the astrology fan in your life will love.

My selection of gifts cater to all different types of people, too. I am personally a big fan of celestial-style jewellery, so have included some pieces with zodiac signs on and printed stars and moons. However, there are also ideas for people who like traditional games, those who are into their phones, and the big beauty fans in your life. I've picked out options for all age groups, tastes, and budgets.

So without further ado, here are the nine hottest gift ideas for the astrology fan in your life, from jewellery to tech, book lovers to makeup lovers, and every person in-between. Enjoy!

1. A Zodiac Brush Set

Zodiac 5 Piece Face Set
£34.99
|
Spectrum
The Zodiac collection at Spectrum is the ultimate makeup gift for astrology fans. With cute black and gold starred handles and quality bristles, these are great value for money too.

2. A Lunar 2020 Planner

2020 Lunar Planner
£35
|
She's Lost Control
This magical journal contains everything from an Astrology overview for 2020 to journaling prompts and intention setting for the year ahead. It's the most beautiful gift for astrology fans.

3. A Moon Pendant

White Topaz Moon Pendant Yellow gold vermeil
£65
|
Otiumberg
A beautiful, high quality moon charm with special detailing, this is a special present for a special person. FYI: the chain needs to be bought separately from the pendant.

4. A Cute Mini Book

The Little Book of Astrology
£9.99
|
Skinnydip
This cute pocket book gives readers an introduction to all things astrology, including each specific zodiac sign. And at under a tenner, it's a great stocking filler.

5. An Astrology Puzzle

Astrology Jigsaw Puzzle
£15.99
|
Urban Outfitters
I love this slightly outside the box gift which is super pretty and comes with 1000 pieces. Perfect for traditional games fans.

6. A Starry PopSocket

PopSockets Star Chart Phone Stand
£12
|
Urban Outfitters
I've wanted one of these hands-free phone stands for ages, and this one has definitely caught my eye. The greatest stocking filler.

7. A Silk Eye Mask

Silk Zodiac Sleep Mask
£50
|
Cult Beauty
Yes this may seem pricey, but the super high quality silk this is made with makes it worth it. Seriously, your face will thank you.

8. A Lunar Ring

Lune Crescent Ring
£75
|
Stellar-79
I adore this gorgeous stacking ring, which will look amazing paired with some of the brand's other celestial-inspired pieces.

9. Tattoo Eye Stamps

Milk Makeup Astrology Tattoo Stamps
£10.25
|
Cult Beauty
Ideal for the diehard astrology fans in your life, these affordable little tattoo stamps are great for playing dress up.