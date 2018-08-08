In one memorable episode from Season 3 of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai has a dream that she lives with Luke. This happens long before the eventual coupling of the world's best couple, and so in Season 3, the dream is chalked up to summer haze. The episode is even called "Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days," named after the Nat King Cole song, "Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer." And since seasons play such a big part in the mother-daughter comedy of the early 2000s, it's only right to sum up the end of summer with Gilmore Girls quotes.

Sure, winter is kind of Lorelai's jam, and it always seems like Stars Hollow is perpetually boasting the quintessential New England fall foliage, but the episode from Season 3 during which Lorelai dreams of a life with Luke proves that summer is the background for so many pivotal moments in Gilmore Girls. While some shows never reveal the actual timeline of events in relation to the earth's rotation around the sun, Gilmore Girls provides audiences with a keen sense of awareness of the show's time of year. It also provides audiences with the perfect quotes to sum up how it feels to prepare for the end of the warmest season of the year. For so many people, these Gilmore Girls quotes will capture the feelings of dread that unfortunately always come with the month of August.

1 "Four menus, one coffee, and an anvil, please." Giphy When you think about how fall usually means a more hectic schedule, you could very well be copying Lorelai's diner orders.

2 "Am I crying or laughing?" Giphy Sometimes, it's hard to tell how you actually feel about the change of seasons.

3 "It's just my favorite time of year. The whole world changes color." Giphy The way Lorelai feels about snow might actually describe the way that most people feel about fall. Sure, it means the end of the beautiful summer days, but fall sure is colorful.

4 “I get no pleasure out of the prospect or the preparation." Warner Bros. TV/YouTube Paris Geller is talking about dating when she says she finds no joy in it, but you could easily apply this quote to fall if you despise the end of summer.

5 "I despise academics." Giphy If you're going back to school in the fall, you might be seriously questioning your life choices. Don't worry, the dread will pass... Hopefully.

6 "It's so good to have someone to share this hate with." Giphy If you're dreading the end of summer, find a buddy who will commiserate with you.

7 "That makes me so mad. And so sad. I'm smad." Giphy Sookie invents the perfect work to sum up how so many people probably feel about summer leaving: smad.

8 "I've got about the next two and a half hours planned... Then there's just darkness... And possibly some dragons." Netflix/YouTube Don't worry too much about thinking about the future, especially if you're going to be an extreme pessimist like Rory.