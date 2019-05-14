Bustle

9 Gingham Pieces To Wear This Summer, Because Looking Like A Picnic Blanket Is The Biggest Trend RN

Gingham. It's a word that evokes several things. For many, it's a decidedly vintage print. It's an instant reminder of Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz; of Marilyn Monroe lounging around in checked trousers; of Brigitte Bardot's 1959 wedding dress. For me, it's an epic throwback to my childhood picnic blanket. Whatever image gingham conjures up, it's clear that the pattern is back with a vengeance this summer. With that in mind, here's nine ways to wear gingham in the coming months.

As AnOther magazine reports, gingham as a fabric originated in India. However, it was stripy, rather than checked. The term "gingham" wasn't a thing in the English language until the 17th century and began to grow in popularity after mid-18th century Manchester mills started producing the print you know and love today.

The material is relatively inexpensive, making it an accessible look for all. Plus, the pattern can be worn literally anywhere, including the office, casual weekend days, and more formal occasions. It's available in almost every single style too. So whether you're looking for the ultimate summer dress, a bag that's actually practical, or a jacket to cosy up in at night, you're in luck.

Here are the best pieces to invest in right now.

1. The Cami

Madewell Ruffled Gingham Linen-Blend Camisole

£60

Net-a-Porter

Ideal for a summer BBQ or lazing by the hotel pool with a glass of wine, this top will serve you well over the next few months. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

2. The Strappy Dress

Fitted Gingham Midi Dress

£59

& Other Stories

Got a summer cocktail party coming up? No? How about a wedding? This perky green dress will work for any formal or semi-formal occasion. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3. The Bag

Shrimps Gingham Vinyl Shopper

£30

Warehouse

Lime green is all the rage this summer, so why not pack a punch with this oversized vinyl shopping bag? Part of Warehouse's collaboration with British brand Shrimps, it's perfect for a picnic.

4. The Playsuit

Gingham Check Jumpsuit

£29.99

Mango

If neon hues aren't your thing, this pale blue get-up may just be the ticket. Its short design will keep you cool on the hottest of days and, thanks to a criss-cross pattern, its back is far from boring. Available in UK size 8 to 14.

5. The Trousers

Manon Baptiste Cropped Gingham Trousers

£71

Navabi

Gingham's popularity obviously harks back to a previous era and these trousers mix the modern day with the retro so so well. They're slightly cropped, giving your ankles some much-needed air and feature a glittery waistband too. Available in UK size 14 to 28.

6. The Jacket

Gingham Blazer

£29.99

Zara

Button it up; leave it undone; wear it however the hell you like. Whether that's pairing it with Zara's matching trousers or teaming it with a casual pair of belted shorts, this blazer goes with everything. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

7. The Skirt

Gingham Check Miniskirt

£49.99

Mango

Frills, gingham, a bow to tie everything together. This skirt has it all. And in an accessible monochrome shade, it couldn't be easier to wear. Available in UK size 14 to 22.

8. The Jumpsuit

Gingham Frill Hem Square Neck Jumpsuit

£20

£16

Boohoo

Crafted from a lightweight fabric, this black-and-white jumpsuit comes in a loose shape for those clammy days. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

9. The Swimsuit

Ganni Jewett Gingham Swimsuit

£180

Matches Fashion

Taken from Ganni's Western-inspired collection, this blue halterneck swimsuit will make you want to book a holiday pronto. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

It's time to go retro.