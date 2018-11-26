Classics are the books that have withstood the test of time, the books that have become pillars within our literary canon. Literature is filled with classic books whose stories that have lingered in the hearts and minds of readers everywhere. Good news for fans of the classics: there are tons of innovative graphic novels that are putting their own artistic twists on your favorite stories.

OK, so let's be real: as great as classics can be, they can also often be long, dense, and hard for contemporary readers to get through. But graphic novels are the exact opposite of that. Graphic novels are great at telling stories in ways that promote connection and discussion and engagement.

Plus, reading a classic novel in graphic novel form is a great way to taste the story without having to commit to a full, doorstop of a volume. By the same hand, maybe by reading a graphic novel adaptation of a classic, you'll be inspired to try out the original text.

So, whether you love Jane Austen or you're super curious about Oscar Wilde, take a look at these fantastic graphic novel adaptations of classic books from literature.

'Pride & Prejudice' by Jane Austen, adapted by Nancy Butler and Hugo Petrus Everyone loves a good Pride & Prejudice adaptation, and this graphic novel version of the classic puts a fun twist on what is already an incredibly witty classic. Click here to buy.

'A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel' by Madeleine L'Engle, adapted by Hope Larson In this science fiction staple, Meg Murray along with her brother Charles Wallace and friend Calvin, travel through time and space to save her scientist father. This exciting story gets a new jolt when you read it in graphic novel form. Click here to buy.

'Jane Eyre The Graphic Novel' by Charlotte Brontë, adapted by Amy Corzine, John M. Burns, and Terry Wiley If you love the dark, gothic vibe of Jane Eyre, just wait til you see the art in this graphic novel. As in the original, orphaned Jane Eyre accepts a governess-ship at Thronfield Hall, where she finds herself drawn to its owner, the mysterious Mr. Rochester. Click here to buy.

4 'Fahrenheit 451: The Authorized Adaptation' by Ray Bradbury, adapted by Tim Hamilton This adaptation even contains introduction written by Ray Bradbury himself. This story about a dystopian future where books — and intellect — aren't valued couldn't be more timely, and the graphic novel brings it to life in a new way. Click here to buy.

5 'The Stranger' by Albert Camus, adapted by Jacques Ferrandez, translated by Sandra Smith This beautifully illustrated adaptation of The Stranger will make you actually want to read that book you've always pretended to read until now. The book follows Meursault, a man in Algiers who finds himself strangely affected after his mother's death. If you're looking for a thoughtful story to lose yourself in, this is it. Click here to buy.

'Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation' by Anne Frank, adapted by Ari Folman and David Polonsky This adaptation actually adds to the original work, as it features panels that imagine Anne's dreams and life beyond the text of the diary. Click here to buy.

'Kindred' by Octavia Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy and John Jennings From the queen Octavia Butler, this adaptation takes the powerful story of Kindred and presents its message to audiences in a whole new way. A young black writer is transported from her life in the 1970s to a slave plantation in antebellum Maryland. It's an unforgettable story, and every panel will have you riveted. Click here to buy.

'Anne of Green Gables' by L.M. Montgomery, adapted by Mariah Marsden and Brenna Thummler Wiley and imaginative orphan Anne arrives at the country estate of Green Gables, and she's nothing like the Cuthbert family has seen before. This is a must-read for fans of the mini-series. Click here to buy.