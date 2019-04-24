Since the moment Miranda Bailey uttered, "I have five rules—memorize them," to a pack of intimidated interns, she stole the hearts of many Grey's Anatomy fans forever. Her reputation as a tough boss proceeded her, but over the course of 15 seasons, Miranda Bailey has proven she is a vulnerable, ambitious, hardworking, hilarious, and, yes, strong female character in a show that also boasted the likes of Cristina Yang and Meredith Grey. Miranda Bailey monologues that women should hear not only exhibit what an incredible woman Bailey is but her ability to bring perspective to the lives of others.

Though it's hard to imagine anyone but Chandra Wilson, who's been nominated for multiple Emmys over the course of the series, delivering Shonda Rhimes' signature monologues as Dr. Bailey, that was actually originally the case. Back in 2006, Rhimes revealed to Oprah in an O Magazine interview that the only character she visually described in the script was Bailey. "I pictured her as a tiny blonde with curls," Rhimes said to Oprah. "I thought it would be unexpected to have this sweet-looking person open her mouth and say tough things. But then Chandra Wilson auditioned, and she opened her mouth and said those same things. I thought, 'That's exactly who Miranda is.'"

As they say, the rest was history and Wilson has been delivering iconic, powerful monologues ever since. Here are some of the speeches you might need to hear today. Or any day, really.

1. It's Okay To Admit Your Vulnerabilities בר זנאטי on YouTube Sometimes, one of the most powerful things a woman can do is be honest about her own situation, acknowledging her vulnerabilities and strengths at the current place in her life. This is almost never demonstrated as perfectly as in the moment when Bailey admits, "I'm angry all of the time and deeply confused because a lot of people in my life have let me down recently, one of them was me."

2. You Should Advocate For Your Own Worth ABC on YouTube Bailey was destined to be Chief of Surgery. It's an inspiring moment to see no one articulate this better than Bailey herself. (And in the middle of a complex procedure, no less!) Women sometimes struggle with being advocates for their own work, but this moment shows what's possible when you speak on your own behalf.

3. Dwelling On The Past Can Help You Grow Leslie Haugen on YouTube Oh, early Grey's. A stunning moment between Bailey and Dr. Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey) occurs when Bailey explains the societal dynamic that exists between the two high-ranking doctors because he's the Golden Boy. Sometimes high school inadequacies can linger long after graduation, and it can be empowering to admit that and move on.

4. Addressing Your Struggles Is Powerful Giphy In Season 14, Dr. Bailey proclaimed, "I am a sci-fi loving African-American woman in her 40’s with a stubborn husband, a beautiful son, and no pets because they smell like feet. And I have a big job, where I do big, lifesaving, miracle-working things - where I lead others so that they can do their big, lifesaving, miracle-working thing. And, yes, I have obsessive-compulsive disorder." It was such an inspiring moment to see even a tough-as-nails MD admit her struggles, own her story, and refuse to be seen as only her mental illness.

5. Choosing Your Career Over A Toxic Relationship MissErinJ on YouTube Yes, she is not here for ultimatums. Dr. Bailey speaks to her own situation and chooses herself over a man that limits her.

6.Turning An Apology Into A Mic Drop Moment Can Set You Free ABC on YouTube Occasionally, the most powerful moment for a woman comes when she dresses down a totally unprepared man. Go off, Dr. Bailey.

7. Your Dream Wedding Can Happen Anywhere With The Right Person Giphy Before Callie and Arizona's Season 7 wedding, Miranda pops in for a pep talk about what marriage really means separate from location, religion, or parental approval. "OK, first of all, you do not need the law or a priest or your mother to make your wedding real," Bailey said. "And the church can be anywhere you want it to be — in a field, on a mountain, right here in this room, anywhere because where do you think god is?" She goes on to add, "Besides, I got legally married in a church. Look how well that turned out."

8. Don't Hand Over Your Power To Anyone Giphy There have been some, shall we say, problematic romances to take place within the walls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. And Miranda is having none of it with the drama. She pointedly tells Lexie Grey: "You are handing your power over to a boy because he is giving you sex." When Grey protests, Bailey responds, "I'm Dr. Bailey and I know everything." It's hard to argue with that logic.