9 Hacks To Fight Fatigue First Thing In The Morning

Nothing puts a damper on your day like waking up tired, but sometimes it can feel like no matter how much sleep you get, you're still going through the morning feeling sluggish. To help boost your energy levels, you'll want to try out some morning hacks to wake up better. Rather than jumping out of bed and rushing through the door each day, you might want to adjust your habits to help you feel more motivated and energized. This can not only help you feel more alert in the morning, but for the remainder of the day as well.

"Fatigue is something that so many suffer with," family medicine physician Dr. Lauren Powell, MD tells Bustle. "First it is important to rule out any underlying medical problem that could be causing your fatigue, like anemia, thyroid disorder, or vitamin deficiency. Once an underlying medial condition has been ruled out, there are somethings you can do to kick fatigue out of the window."

Luckily, you don't need to invest in any fancy supplements or extremely caffeinated beverages to get your energy levels up. If you're looking to feel refreshed in the morning and start off the day on a high note, try these nine morning hacks that help fight fatigue.

1 Get Some Sunshine adogslifephoto/fotolia Try to get some sunshine first thing in the morning when you wake up, whether this means stepping outside or simply opening your blinds. "The bright light both increases daytime alertness and improves night-time sleep," Catherine Darley, ND tells Bustle. "It improves sleep by increasing your evening melatonin and shifting the melatonin onset earlier." Exposure to sunlight also boosts your levels of serotonin, which can improve alertness and boost your mood.

2 Get Moving Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Morning movement is a great way to boost energy levels, but not everyone has time for a full workout in the morning. One solution: Do a few rounds of burst training (a.k.a. high-intensity interval training). "The spike in endorphins and cortisol from exercise are the perfect pick-me-up," nutrition specialist and fitness expert JJ Virgin tells Bustle. "Try 30 seconds of intense physical activity – running in place, jumping jacks, or climbing stirs – followed by one minute of active recovery like a quick walk."

3 Drink Water sebra/fotolia Many people feel fatigued or slow throughout the day because of dehydration. "One of the simplest things we can do in the morning to prevent fatigue is drink at least 20-30 oz. of plain water first thing in the morning," fitness, nutrition, and health coach Rob Arthur, CSCS, PN2, PHC tells Bustle. "You might find that the more plain water you drink first thing in the morning, the less coffee, soda, etc. you’re tempted to drink later in the day."

4 Add In Some Protein bit24/fotolia Eating a balanced breakfast is crucial when it comes to feeling alert and energized. "Many of us either skip breakfast or reach for something high in quickly-digested carbohydrates with little to no protein, fat, vitamins, or minerals," says Arthur. "A breakfast like this might result to blood sugar spikes and crashes, which can not only contribute to fatigue but also be a factor in cravings. You might find that a breakfast high in protein goes a long way in helping stave off fatigue and cravings later in the day."

5 Try Matcha sitthipong/fotolia If you have trouble with coffee jitters or crashes later in the day, try drinking matcha instead. "Like green tea, matcha contains L-theanine, which helps to create sustained energy and focus throughout the day," holistic nutritionist Jenni Bourque of Naughty Nutrition tells Bustle. "But just like coffee, don't overdo it as too much may have the opposite effect."

6 Connect With A Friend Or Family Member Ashley Batz/Bustle Use the morning as a time to connect with others. "During your morning commute to work, take a few minutes to call that friend or family member who’s always full of positive energy," says Dr. Powell. "That energy is contagious, and once you have it, don’t forget to share it with others."

7 Put On Some Music Drobot Dean/fotolia "Music is one of the top things I suggest for clients who want to feel better, get motivated, or wake up," life coach Jaime Pfeffer tells Bustle. Listening to upbeat music can improve your mood, fight fatigue, and potentially even increase your productivity, according to multiple studies.

8 Wash Your Face With Cold Water jayzynism/fotolia If you have trouble waking up in the morning wash your face with cold water or take a cold shower. "The cold water on the face sends a mild shock signal to the body, which will signal adrenals and adrenaline output and get you going," functional medicine practitioner Heidi Iratcabal ND, DPT, CGP, IFMCP tells Bustle.