Bright lights, hot cocoa, the rush of having some time off of work — the holiday season often feels like it’s blooming with romance. In fact, everywhere you look it can feel like you see couples arm-in-arm, discovering ice skating together or wandering in a winter wonderland. But with all of the romance flying around this holiday season, it can sometimes feel a little tricky being single during the holidays. So if you find it a little awkward sometimes, you’re definitely not alone.

Not only are you surrounded by pretty lights and romantic movies, there are also a lot of holiday events where people bring a plus one — and maybe you’re even getting pressure from your family to be coupled up. But this holiday season, you can embrace being single by cashing in on all of the holiday fun, totally solo. There’s no reason you can’t take yourself on a date this holiday season. In fact, it’s a great opportunity to get some quality alone time in the midst of the holiday stress — while still getting to indulge in the fun of this time of year. “Spending time alone can be the best way to clear your mind, nourish your body, and tap into your inner creativity,” Antonia Hall, psychologist, relationship expert, and author of The Ultimate Guide to a Multi-Orgasmic Life, tells Bustle. “Spending quality time with friends and family is a healthy, life-enriching thing to do, but making time just for yourself is just as important.”

So here are nine holiday date ideas you can do by yourself, because ‘tis the season to be flying solo — and loving it.

1 Go To A Movie Nestor Rizhniak/Shutterstock Going to the movies by yourself is highly underrated. Not only is a great way to see what you want to watch without any compromises, it’s also a great way to get some alone time during all of the holiday stress.

2 Go To A Spa Cookie Studio/Shutterstock If you really want some me-time, then taking some time out for a massage or a sauna during the holidays can be the perfect solo date. You’ll get to unwind and get some peace and quiet, which many of us crave during this time of year — so think of it as a gift for you.

3 Head Out For A Hike Izf/Shutterstock Getting outdoors is a great way to clear your head and spend some time getting to know yourself. If you live somewhere where hiking is an option, great — but even an intrepid walk to a new neighborhood can do the trick.

4 Take Yourself For Dinner mimagephotography/shutterstock Learning to go out to eat by yourself can open up a world of possibility. Put your phone away and try reading a book or a newspaper instead — or, if you really want to test the limits of spending time alone, just enjoy sitting there with your own thoughts.

5 Go Shopping Alliance/Shutterstock Shopping can feel more like a chore than a treat during the holidays, but you can find ways to make it a great experience. Make it a whole day of date activities with yourself — rather than a stressful mall whirlwind, trying hitting up a winter market or independent shops. Get your favorite warm drink, take a stop off for lunch, and see where the day takes you.

6 Cook Yourself A Nice Meal Milles Studio/Shutterstock It can feel like constant socialization during the holidays, so if you're feeling totally wiped out you can still treat yourself to a nice date — even in your own home. Pick a favorite meal (or an ambitious one) and set aside some time to cook. Put on your favorite radio station or podcast, light a candle, and relax into it.

7 Find An Exhibition guruXOX/Shutterstock Doing something cultural is a great choice for a solo date. Whether there’s a specific exhibition you want to see or you just want to get lost in a museum or gallery, it’s a lovely way to pass a few hours in your own company.

8 Go To A Sporting Event Yulia Mayorova/Shutterstock Going to a sporting event on your own may seem intimidating, but fans tend to really incredibly friendly — especially if you’re on their side, of course. Don’t be afraid to start chatting or, if you’d rather, feel free to enjoy the game in piece.