True sleep lovers know there's almost no better feeling than getting a really, really good night's rest. Nothing beats snuggling up in a fort of pillows and blankets at night, and waking up in the A.M. refreshed and renewed. Or, slowly rolling out of bed — still curled up in your comforter, of course — after a much needed mid-afternoon siesta. With December in full swing, holiday gift ideas for people who love to sleep will be in as high demand as a full eight hours. It's time to gift your friends some products that will make their favorite activity even more enjoyable and relaxing.

When's the last time you got a fresh pillowcase, or set of pajamas? How about an alarm clock that makes you actually want to wake up? If sleeping is your BFF's go-to hobby on the weekends, shelling out for the coziest, softest, and most innovative items can take their sleepytime to the next level. Because who would say no to better sleep?

From silky lux pillowcases, to an eye mask most definitely from the future, here are nine products that everyone who loves to snooze will be delighted to get this holiday season. Time to catch all the Z's.

A Fancy-AF Pillowcase Pink Silk Pillowcase $72.25 Slip Rest a little easier at night with a luxurious pillowcase. This one, designed by Slip, is made from the highest grade mulberry silk, and has become a cult favorite among beauty connoisseurs over the years. Definitely worth the splurge!

An Alarm Clock Teamaker Swan Vintage Teasmade and Alarm Clock $69.99 Amazon Have a cup of tea first thing in the A.M. — without even leaving your bed! Swan's retro alarm clock can prep up to 20 ounces of tea, and once it's done boiling, the alarm will sound. Lazy mornings, FTW!

A Body Pillow Snuggle-Pedic® Body Pillow $69.99 Snuggle-Pedic Finding a decent body pillow that never flattens out can be difficult, but the Snuggle-Pedic has good reviews all the way around. Curl up (and around) this soft body pillow for a better night's rest.

A Unique Sleepytime Device Moon Beam Sleep Aid $60 Uncommon Goods The Moon Beam Sleep Aid is a scientifically-tested device meant to help you fall asleep faster. As the description explains, "a gently pulsing light projects on the ceiling, creating a hypnotic effect that helps quiet anxious thoughts, and slow down your breathing to a sleep-inducing level." So freakin' cool!

Fleece-Lined Socks UGG® Fleece Lined Socks $49.50 Nordstrom Don't underestimate the power of a decent pair of fuzzy socks! With winter quickly approaching, every nap lover needs a pair of cozy socks to wear in bed, and around the house.

The Most Intense Sleep Mask Ever Hibermate Sleep Mask With Ear Muffs $59.95 Amazon You won't hear a bump in the night thanks to this next-level sleep mask. Not only is it a regular eye mask, but it has ear muffs to block out a majority of sounds; However, you'll be able to catch your alarm.