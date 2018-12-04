9 Holiday Gift Ideas For People Who Love To Sleep
True sleep lovers know there's almost no better feeling than getting a really, really good night's rest. Nothing beats snuggling up in a fort of pillows and blankets at night, and waking up in the A.M. refreshed and renewed. Or, slowly rolling out of bed — still curled up in your comforter, of course — after a much needed mid-afternoon siesta. With December in full swing, holiday gift ideas for people who love to sleep will be in as high demand as a full eight hours. It's time to gift your friends some products that will make their favorite activity even more enjoyable and relaxing.
When's the last time you got a fresh pillowcase, or set of pajamas? How about an alarm clock that makes you actually want to wake up? If sleeping is your BFF's go-to hobby on the weekends, shelling out for the coziest, softest, and most innovative items can take their sleepytime to the next level. Because who would say no to better sleep?
From silky lux pillowcases, to an eye mask most definitely from the future, here are nine products that everyone who loves to snooze will be delighted to get this holiday season. Time to catch all the Z's.
1A Soft Onesie
Anyone who loves to sleep needs a comfy onesie, stat! This plaid pick from Target is perfect for the wintery season.
2A Fancy-AF Pillowcase
Rest a little easier at night with a luxurious pillowcase. This one, designed by Slip, is made from the highest grade mulberry silk, and has become a cult favorite among beauty connoisseurs over the years. Definitely worth the splurge!
3A Weighted Blanket
Though weighted comforters can be particularly therapeutic for people with anxiety disorders, anyone can enjoy their calming benefits.
4An Aromatherapy Nightlight
Ellia Retreat Plug-in Essential Oil Wall Diffuser
Sleep sound with this wall plug-in that doubles as a nightlight and an oil diffuser. Fill it with lavender or chamomile essential oils to relax and unwind before bed.
5An Alarm Clock Teamaker
Swan Vintage Teasmade and Alarm Clock
Have a cup of tea first thing in the A.M. — without even leaving your bed! Swan's retro alarm clock can prep up to 20 ounces of tea, and once it's done boiling, the alarm will sound. Lazy mornings, FTW!
6A Body Pillow
Finding a decent body pillow that never flattens out can be difficult, but the Snuggle-Pedic has good reviews all the way around. Curl up (and around) this soft body pillow for a better night's rest.
7A Unique Sleepytime Device
The Moon Beam Sleep Aid is a scientifically-tested device meant to help you fall asleep faster. As the description explains, "a gently pulsing light projects on the ceiling, creating a hypnotic effect that helps quiet anxious thoughts, and slow down your breathing to a sleep-inducing level." So freakin' cool!
8Fleece-Lined Socks
Don't underestimate the power of a decent pair of fuzzy socks! With winter quickly approaching, every nap lover needs a pair of cozy socks to wear in bed, and around the house.
9The Most Intense Sleep Mask Ever
Hibermate Sleep Mask With Ear Muffs
You won't hear a bump in the night thanks to this next-level sleep mask. Not only is it a regular eye mask, but it has ear muffs to block out a majority of sounds; However, you'll be able to catch your alarm.
Your besties will snooze better than ever with these sleepytime products. Sweet dreams, y'all.