Bustle

9 Investigative Non-Fiction Books To Sink Your Teeth Into In 2020

By Lauren Sharkey
Shutterstock

If you spent 2019 devouring novel after novel, why not make 2020 the year for delving into non-fiction? While memoirs and biographies make up a big chunk of the true-life market, it's 2020's investigative books that are topping the must-read lists of many. From female financial inequity to online extremist groups, the issues tackled in these 9 titles are ones you need to know about.

Female authors are rocking the 2020 non-fiction charts. Financial journalist Annabelle Williams has examined why women, both now and throughout history, tend to be poorer than men; Dr. Pragya Agarwal investigates the origins and role of unconscious bias in modern society; Dr. Camilla Pang creates a unique guide to the strange world of human nature; and Julia Ebner goes undercover to infiltrate radicalised communities.

And that's not all non-fiction titles have to offer. Experts have examined why females are genetically stronger than males (and why society has struggled to accept it) as well as penning a historical perspective on a doctor's chilling life story and a study into the all-too-familiar female midlife crisis.

If you have a curious mind and want to finish a book feeling truly engaged with the world, look no further than these soon-to-be-released masterpieces.

Going Dark: The Secret Social Lives of Extremists by Julia Ebner
£16.99
£11.89
|
Amazon
Julia Ebner has two jobs: a regular stint at a counter-extremism think tank and an undercover investigative project in some of the world's most radical groups. 'Going Dark' details how extremist thinking in groups ranging from ISIS to Neo-Nazis surrounds modern society and what is happening with the fight to curtail it. Published Feb. 20.
Why Women Are Poorer Than Men and What We Can Do About It by Annabelle Williams
£14.99
£11.35
|
Hive
Financial journalist Annabelle Williams delves into the question that all women want to know: why are we almost always poorer than the opposite sex, and what can we do about it? Encompassing everything from workplace politics to the tampon tax, this will give you the knowledge to tackle financial inequity in all parts of your life. Published April 16.
The Home Stretch: Why It's Time to Come Clean About Who Does the Dishes by Sally Howard
£14.99
|
Foyles
Describing the domestic labour gap as "feminism's final frontier," Sally Howard combs through history to find out why women are still expected to do more indoors and whether the future really does seem brighter. Published March 5.
Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias by Pragya Agarwal
£16.99
|
Waterstones
Bias easily entrenches itself in humans' lives. Its unconscious form, including ageism, racism, and sexism, is examined in great depth by behavioural scientist Dr. Pragya Agarwal with the aim of making us understand why we act in this way and how to remedy it. Published April 2.
The Better Half: On the Genetic Superiority of Women by Sharon Moalem
£20
£17.60
|
Blackwell's
Sexist stereotypes aside, females are genetically stronger than males. They live longer and better survive both certain diseases and hardship. Dr. Sharon Moalem managed to find out why and urges everyone to stop viewing the world through a male-centred lens. Published April 7.
The SS Officer's Armchair: In Search of a Hidden Life by Daniel Lee
£20
£15.15
|
Hive
Some of the best investigative literature centres on the life of just one person. In this case, Dr. Robert Griesinger is that person. A man who became embroiled in Nazi terror, his life is a "chilling reminder of how such regimes are made not by monsters, but by ordinary people." Published May 21.
Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis by Ada Calhoun
£14.99
£10.49
|
Amazon
Women entering middle age are often confronted with overwhelming feelings of fear and exhaustion. You may not be there yet, but the ideals that we all grew up believing could soon become the stuff of nightmares, and it's important to be prepared. Author Ada Calhoun studies the existence of the female midlife crisis and the path to making sure future generations don't fall foul to the same traps. Published March 5.
Fake Law: The Truth About Justice in an Age of Lies by The Secret Barrister
£20
£16.99
|
Waterstones
The second book by the Secret Barrister, 'Fake Law' uses case studies and expertise to show how misinformation corrupts our knowledge of the law. Both funny and shocking, this will fuel your fire for justice. Published April 30.
Explaining Humans: What Science Can Teach Us about Life, Love and Relationships by Camilla Pang
£14.99
£10.49
|
Amazon
When she was eight, Dr. Camilla Pang was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Finding it difficult to understand people and the wider world led to the creation of 'Explaining Humans': a scientific blueprint of human nature and all its bizarre social norms. Published March 12.