9 Lighthearted Travel Movies That Are Almost As Good As A Real Summer Trip

Summer is upon us, and for some, that means taking a well-planned vacation. But for others, organizing a huge trip, checking bags, and spending a ton of money hardly sounds relaxing. It's not always feasible to be able to hop a plane and get out of town, for a variety of reasons. But you can still kick back and vicariously take some vacation time over the next few months. These nine lighthearted summer travel movies are streaming now, and offer all the fun, sunshine, and drama of an actual trip.

This list features some nostalgic picks, like a certain animated Disney movie, that may take you back to childhood summer vacations. Others will make you cry, laugh, or maybe even sing. As a bonus, they all also feature badass women, played by the likes of Meryl Streep and Amy Poehler.

So if you're a traveler at heart, but, for whatever reason can't live out the jet-setting summer you hoped for, marathon a few of these films. They'll take you to Greece, Hawaii, and Abu Dhabi, among other glamorous locations. As incredible as it would be to really swim in their waters and eat all the food, you don't need thousands of dollars to experience them from the comfort of your own couch.

1. 'Aquamarine' Aquamarine - Trailer on YouTube This tween classic that puts a twist on The Little Mermaid will fulfill your desire to go back to a simpler time of flip phones, beach days, and teen heartache. Plus, this mermaid doesn't have to give up her voice for a man. Stream it on HBO Go.

2. 'Crazy Rich Asians' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Maybe you'll get to Singapore someday, but this film features a lot of its best aspects, from the mouthwatering food to the breathtaking architecture. All that's left to do is sit back, enjoy, and be thankful you don't have to endure the family drama. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

3. 'Lilo And Stitch' Lilo & Stitch - Trailer on YouTube This 2002 Disney classic may be animated, but it's still a gorgeous representation of Hawaii. It'll put "ohana" back into your everyday vocabulary. Stream it on Netflix.

4. 'Mamma Mia' SceneScreen on YouTube If only there were a way to enjoy the hits of ABBA while running down a pebbled street of a beautiful Greek island with the sun beating down on you and Meryl Streep by your side. Until then, watching this joyful musical will have to do. Stream it on Netflix.

5. 'Sex And The City 2' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Even if you could afford to take a trip to Abu Dhabi, it will surely be difficult to recreate the glam adventure the four iconic best friends have together. Stream it on HBO Go.

6. 'Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you're simply looking for something fun and low-stakes that'll take you way back, you'll love following these spy kids as they head to a distant island in an effort to save the world. Stream it on Netflix.

7. 'The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube In this sequel, four best friends start out on their own journeys, staying connected via a pair of magic jeans. You'll see them spread their wings in Turkey, Greece, and New York, and the whole thing closes out with a group adventure. Stream it on Netflix.

8. 'What A Girl Wants' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Amanda Bynes is at her comedic prime in What A Girl Wants, as an American girl who travels to London to spend time with the father she never knew and struggles to fit in with his aristocratic friends. Stream it on Netflix.