New Netflix July 2019 Movies & TV Shows Include The Return Of Fan Favorite Originals
With July comes heat, humidity, and all of the mosquitoes. And while some enjoy putting on sunglasses, sunscreen, and shorts, and kicking it outside all month, others are better suited to remaining indoors. And if you're one of those people, then you'll be thrilled to find out that everything leaving and coming to Netflix in July 2019 is more than enough to make your summer inside the most entertaining yet.
From Queer Eye Season 4, Stranger Things 3, and original stand-up specials, the new titles coming to Netflix in July have something for everyone. If you want to watch comedians talk about their craft, there's a new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. More interested in fictionalized prison life? Orange is the New Black Season 7 is coming just for you.
Of course, all this exciting new content doesn't come without a price. There are plenty of classics leaving Netflix this month. If you were hoping to spend your summer marathoning the iconic teen soap Pretty Little Liars, get ready to commit to watching non-stop, because the Freeform hit will be leaving Netflix in July. Also on the chopping block is the Olsen Twins' classic It Takes Too and the Matrix franchise. Yes, all three Matrix movies are being shown the door.
But, before we get to what's subscribers need to watch before it leaves Netflix for good, let's take a look at all the new content hitting the site that's sure to catch your eye.
Stranger Things 3 — July 4
The third season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things is finally here, and things are definitely going to get weirder. Now that Eleven and Will are (supposedly) free from the evil forces of the Upside Down, expect to see our favorite pre-teens getting into some fun, normal trouble, like running around the newly built Starcourt Mall. But, alas, their normal summer won't last long. As teased in the first trailer for Stranger Things 3, the monsters from the Upside Down aren't quite done with the citizens of Hawkins.
The Hangover — July 1
The classic bro comedy The Hangover disproves the beloved phrase, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas in a major way. Not only does what happen in Vegas affect hard-partying trio Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Alan (Zach Galifianakis), it almost ruins Doug's (Justin Bartha) wedding.
Queer Eye Season 4 — July 19
The Fab Five are back, and they've got heroes to transform. Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown will continue using their expertise to help people in the St. Louis area in Queer Eye Season 4 before moving on to Philadelphia for the upcoming Season 5. They're not slowing down any time soon, so expect a brand new season full of tearjerking moments and new challenges.
Taco Chronicles — July 12
This Netflix series will take audiences on a deep dive into the history of the taco. Arguably one of the best foods in the world, the taco has a history many people might not know. According to the Netflix description, Taco Chronicles will trace the food's Mexican roots and examine how it's become known the world-over.
Orange Is The New Black Season 7 — July 26
Netflix's hit dramedy Orange Is The New Black will return for its seventh and final season on July 26. And fans are not going to want to miss the final episodes featuring the highs and lows of the Litchfield Penitentiary. This is your last chance to see what crazy adventures Alex, Piper, Crazy Eyes, and Taystee are up to, so you better prepare yourselves for one wild and emotional ride.
Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein — July 16
David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, stars in this Netflix original mockumentary about a man who discovers video of his father's play, Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein. The footage sends Harbour on a journey to reconnect with his family's history and the legacy of his actor father.
Disney's Mary Poppins Returns — July 9
Mary Poppins Returns will hit Netflix this July, just in time for those rainy summer days. Disney's continuation of the Mary Poppins story is the perfect thing to put on when the whole family is stuck indoors due to unfortunate weather. Plus, it's got Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt singing and dancing and being their all-around delightful selves. What's not to like?
Another Life — July 25
This new Netflix original series is perfect for sci-fi fans, and not only because it stars Battlestar Galactica standout Katee Sackhoff. The series follows a group of astronauts as they go to unknown places to explore "the genesis of an alien artifact," according to the Another Life Netflix synopsis. The show will also star Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin and Jake Abel.
What's Coming
July 1
- Designated Survivor: 60 Days
- Katherine Ryan: The Glitter Room
- Alice Doesn't Live HEre Anymore
- Astro Boy
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Cloverfield
- Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
- Frozen River
- Inkheart
- Kill the Irishman
- Lady in the Water
- Little Monsters
- Philadelphia
- Rain Man
- Road House
- Room on the Broom
- Scream 3
- Starsky & Hutch
- Swiped
- Swordfish
- Taxi Driver
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The American
- The Book of Eli
- The Brothers Grimm
- Mean Dreams
- Mean Streets
- Megamind
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- The Hangover
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- War Against Women
- Who's That Knocking At My Door?
July 2
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
- Good Witch — Season 4
July 3
- the Last Czars
- Yummy Mummies — Season 2
July 4
- Stranger Things 3
- Kakegurui — Season 2
July 5
- In The Dark — Season 1
July 6
- Free Rein — Season 3
- The Iron Lady
- Sicillian Ghost Story
July 9
- Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
- Kinky
July 10
- Family Reunion
- Grand Designs — Season 10 & Season 15
- Parchís: El documental
July 11
- Cities of Last Things
July 12
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
- 4 latas
- Blown Away
- Bonus Family — Season 3
- Extreme Engagement
- Kidnapping Stella
- Luis Migel — The Series — Season 1
- Point Blank
- Smart People
- Taco Chronicles
- True Tunes: Songs
July 13
- Sorry Angel
July 16
- The Break-Up
- Disney's The Princess and the Frog
- Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein
- Wynonna Earp — Season 3
July 17
- Pinky Malinky: Part 3
July 18
- Secret Obsession
July 19
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants — Season 3
- La casa de papel — Part 3
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
- Queer Eye — Season 4
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac
- Typewriter
July 22
- Inglorious Basterds
July 24
- The Great Hack
July 25
- Another Life
- Workin' Moms — Season 2
July 26
- Boi
- The Exception
- Girls with Balls
- My First First Love — Season 2
- Orange Is The New Black — Season 7
- The Son
- Sugar Rush — Season 2
- The Worst Witch — Season 3
July 29
- The Croods
July 30
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
July 31
- Kengan Ashura: Part 1
- The Letdown — Season 2
- The Red Sea Diving Resort
- Wentworth — Season 7
What's Leaving
July 1
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Blood Diamond
- Body of Lies
- Bull Durham
- Chasing Amy
- Cool Hand Luke
- Definitely, Maybe
- Did You Hear About the Morgans?
- Doctor Zhivago
- Dophin Tale
- Dumb and Dumber
- East of Eden
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer — Season 1
- It Takes Two
- Malibu's Most Wanted
- Monster-In-Law
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Silence of the Lambs
- The Boondock Saints
- The Interview
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Terminator
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- The Wild Bunch
- Turner and Hooch
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
July 2
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
July 4
- The Indian in the Cupboard
July 9
- Lion
July 10
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
July 12
- Gone Baby Gone
July 14
- The Immigrant
July 16
- American Gangster
July 27
- Pretty Little Liars — Seasons 1-7
July 30
- Staten Island Summer
More to come...