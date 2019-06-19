With July comes heat, humidity, and all of the mosquitoes. And while some enjoy putting on sunglasses, sunscreen, and shorts, and kicking it outside all month, others are better suited to remaining indoors. And if you're one of those people, then you'll be thrilled to find out that everything leaving and coming to Netflix in July 2019 is more than enough to make your summer inside the most entertaining yet.

From Queer Eye Season 4, Stranger Things 3, and original stand-up specials, the new titles coming to Netflix in July have something for everyone. If you want to watch comedians talk about their craft, there's a new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. More interested in fictionalized prison life? Orange is the New Black Season 7 is coming just for you.

Of course, all this exciting new content doesn't come without a price. There are plenty of classics leaving Netflix this month. If you were hoping to spend your summer marathoning the iconic teen soap Pretty Little Liars, get ready to commit to watching non-stop, because the Freeform hit will be leaving Netflix in July. Also on the chopping block is the Olsen Twins' classic It Takes Too and the Matrix franchise. Yes, all three Matrix movies are being shown the door.

But, before we get to what's subscribers need to watch before it leaves Netflix for good, let's take a look at all the new content hitting the site that's sure to catch your eye.

Stranger Things 3 — July 4

Netflix

The third season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things is finally here, and things are definitely going to get weirder. Now that Eleven and Will are (supposedly) free from the evil forces of the Upside Down, expect to see our favorite pre-teens getting into some fun, normal trouble, like running around the newly built Starcourt Mall. But, alas, their normal summer won't last long. As teased in the first trailer for Stranger Things 3, the monsters from the Upside Down aren't quite done with the citizens of Hawkins.

The Hangover — July 1

The classic bro comedy The Hangover disproves the beloved phrase, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas in a major way. Not only does what happen in Vegas affect hard-partying trio Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Alan (Zach Galifianakis), it almost ruins Doug's (Justin Bartha) wedding.

Queer Eye Season 4 — July 19

Christopher Smith/Netflix

The Fab Five are back, and they've got heroes to transform. Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown will continue using their expertise to help people in the St. Louis area in Queer Eye Season 4 before moving on to Philadelphia for the upcoming Season 5. They're not slowing down any time soon, so expect a brand new season full of tearjerking moments and new challenges.

Taco Chronicles — July 12

This Netflix series will take audiences on a deep dive into the history of the taco. Arguably one of the best foods in the world, the taco has a history many people might not know. According to the Netflix description, Taco Chronicles will trace the food's Mexican roots and examine how it's become known the world-over.

Orange Is The New Black Season 7 — July 26

JoJo Whilden

Netflix's hit dramedy Orange Is The New Black will return for its seventh and final season on July 26. And fans are not going to want to miss the final episodes featuring the highs and lows of the Litchfield Penitentiary. This is your last chance to see what crazy adventures Alex, Piper, Crazy Eyes, and Taystee are up to, so you better prepare yourselves for one wild and emotional ride.

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein — July 16

David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, stars in this Netflix original mockumentary about a man who discovers video of his father's play, Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein. The footage sends Harbour on a journey to reconnect with his family's history and the legacy of his actor father.

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns — July 9

Walt Disney Studios

Mary Poppins Returns will hit Netflix this July, just in time for those rainy summer days. Disney's continuation of the Mary Poppins story is the perfect thing to put on when the whole family is stuck indoors due to unfortunate weather. Plus, it's got Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt singing and dancing and being their all-around delightful selves. What's not to like?

Another Life — July 25

This new Netflix original series is perfect for sci-fi fans, and not only because it stars Battlestar Galactica standout Katee Sackhoff. The series follows a group of astronauts as they go to unknown places to explore "the genesis of an alien artifact," according to the Another Life Netflix synopsis. The show will also star Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin and Jake Abel.

What's Coming

July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Katherine Ryan: The Glitter Room

Alice Doesn't Live HEre Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney's Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who's That Knocking At My Door?

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Good Witch — Season 4

July 3

the Last Czars

Yummy Mummies — Season 2

July 4

Stranger Things 3

Kakegurui — Season 2

July 5

In The Dark — Season 1

July 6

Free Rein — Season 3

The Iron Lady

Sicillian Ghost Story

July 9

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

July 10

Family Reunion

Grand Designs — Season 10 & Season 15

Parchís: El documental

July 11

Cities of Last Things

July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family — Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Migel — The Series — Season 1

Point Blank

Smart People

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

July 13

Sorry Angel

July 16

The Break-Up

Disney's The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein

Wynonna Earp — Season 3

July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

July 18

Secret Obsession

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants — Season 3

La casa de papel — Part 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Queer Eye — Season 4

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

Typewriter

July 22

Inglorious Basterds

July 24

The Great Hack

July 25

Another Life

Workin' Moms — Season 2

July 26

Boi

The Exception

Girls with Balls

My First First Love — Season 2

Orange Is The New Black — Season 7

The Son

Sugar Rush — Season 2

The Worst Witch — Season 3

July 29

The Croods

July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part 1

The Letdown — Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Wentworth — Season 7

What's Leaving

July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dophin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer — Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu's Most Wanted

Monster-In-Law

Pan's Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

July 2

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

July 9

Lion

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 14

The Immigrant

July 16

American Gangster

July 27

Pretty Little Liars — Seasons 1-7

July 30

Staten Island Summer

More to come...