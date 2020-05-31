Bustle

9 Meghan Markle-Approved Books To Add To Your Reading List ASAP

By L'Oréal Blackett
Despite it closing in 2018, Meghan Markle's lifestyle site The Tig is still the source of much fascination for fans. The former actor may have said goodbye to the lifestyle platform, but with a little help from the internet archives, we've been able learn about her favourite recipes, her top style tips, and the influencers she loves to follow. And now thanks to The Tig we've been able to track down 10 of Meghan Markle's favourite books that you should add to your reading list ASAP.

Much to the delight of fans, there have been some whispers recently that Meghan is considering relaunching her much-loved former blog. As Grazia reports, in 2019, the Duchess actually renewed The Tig trademark, along with the one for a parenting spin off, Tig Tots. Nothing has been confirmed, but luckily, until then, we have some seriously good archive content to dig into, including her reading recommendations.

From "badass" autobiographies and self-help books to period dramas and perfect, slow summer fiction, this list has something for everyone. So I'm going to make like a duchess, sit out on the balcony (or in the front room) and read through the page turners that she can't get enough of.

1. 'The Tao Of Pooh' By Benjamin Hoff

The Tao Of Pooh
£6.90
|
Amazon
One mention in Meghan's "Badass" reading list is The Tao Of Pooh, which she explains is "aspects of Taoism told through the characters of Winnie the Pooh." The book, written by Benjamin Hoff, is a worldwide bestseller for its ability to make ancient philosophy accessible. As Meghan said back in 2014: "I mean, does it get better?" The Duchess also insisted that the book is a "speed read" and recommended it for "its refreshing perspective on how to move in the world."

2. 'The Little Prince' By Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The Little Prince
£7.99
|
Amazon
Meghan wrote that she had long "been obsessed with this book" when she added it to her Autumn reading list back in 2015. First published in 1943, The Little Prince tells a seemingly simple story about a young prince who visits various planets in space, including Earth, yet the book also features life lessons, from not judging others to valuing relationships.

3. 'The Paying Guests' By Sarah Waters

The Paying Guests
£8.99
|
Waterstones
Fancy a period novel to see you through lockdown? The Paying Guests by Sarah Walters is set in 1922 right after WWI. As Meghan wrote via The Tig, "the story begins with a mother and a daughter who must take in a married couple as their “paying guests” (tenants), much to the chagrin of the previously well-to-do (but no longer) mother-daughter pair." Meghan recommends this for Downton Abbey lovers and while it may "lag a bit" readers will be taken in by "a page-turning crime thriller and an enrapturing love story."

4. 'How To Be Parisian Wherever You Are' By Various

How To Be Parisian Wherever You Are
£12.99
|
Amazon
Meghan may be praised for her simple, elegant style but turns out the duchess also envies Parisian dressing like the rest of us. "They’re so well put together without looking like they’ve tried at all," she wrote on The Tig. To help readers live out their Parisian dreams, Markle recommended "How To Be Parisian Wherever You Are by Anne Berest, Audrey Diwan, Caroline de Maigret, and Sophie Mas.

5. 'The Motivation Manifestation' By Brendon Burchard

The Motivation Manifesto
£16.99
|
Waterstones
From the looks of her reading lists, Meghan Markle went through a self-help book phase. In particular she recommends The Motivation Manifestion for anyone "annoyed by your self-doubt and distractions" and "the noise that keeps you from reaching your potential" Apparently, even Markle experiences self-doubt like the rest of us. "This book is a must-have for waking up your inner badass, and being the very best version of yourself," she added.

6. 'We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves' By Karen Joy Fowler

We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves
£6.99
Meghan's review of this book came with a spoiler warning: "Resist the urge to read anything about this book before you begin," she insisted,,"unless you want a major plot point spoiled for you..." Noted. In this fiction by Karen Joy Fowler, it tells a story about Rosemary, her vanished siblings, and the rest of her family, and, according to Markle, the book is confusing until "everything makes sense".

7. 'We Are Not Ourselves' By Matthew Thomas

We Are Not Ourselves
£8.99
|
Amazon
This novel appeared on Markle's Fall reading list but I think it'll make a great lockdown page-turner too. According to The Tig, We Are Not Ourselves is a "stunning portrayal of a multi-generational Irish family in New York", written by author Matthew Thomas. Markle particularly connected to the "story of illness and how the deterioration of someone’s mind and body affects every aspect of the family unit."

8. 'All the Light We Cannot See' By Anthony Doerr

All The Light We Cannot See
£8.99
|
Waterstones
Written by by Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See comes highly praised — "If you peruse any number of “Best Books of 2014″ lists, you’re going to find Anthony Doerr’s brilliant novel on all of them—yes, all of them," wrote Markle in her fall reading list. The novel tells the stories of two different people in alternating chapters—a blind French girl and a young German genius set during World War II. "This one will pull at your heartstrings," she wrote.

9. 'Four Agreements' By Don Miguel Ruiz

The Four Agreements
$10.99
|
Waterstones
Four Agreements is a more personal recommendation from Meghan Markle. On The Tig, she explained that her mother gave her a copy of this book when she was 13-years-old. The Don Miguel Ruiz classic is described as a practical guide to personal freedom. As Meghan explained it provides "the simplest ways to simplify your life."