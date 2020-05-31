9 Meghan Markle-Approved Books To Add To Your Reading List ASAP

Despite it closing in 2018, Meghan Markle's lifestyle site The Tig is still the source of much fascination for fans. The former actor may have said goodbye to the lifestyle platform, but with a little help from the internet archives, we've been able learn about her favourite recipes, her top style tips, and the influencers she loves to follow. And now thanks to The Tig we've been able to track down 10 of Meghan Markle's favourite books that you should add to your reading list ASAP.

Much to the delight of fans, there have been some whispers recently that Meghan is considering relaunching her much-loved former blog. As Grazia reports, in 2019, the Duchess actually renewed The Tig trademark, along with the one for a parenting spin off, Tig Tots. Nothing has been confirmed, but luckily, until then, we have some seriously good archive content to dig into, including her reading recommendations.

From "badass" autobiographies and self-help books to period dramas and perfect, slow summer fiction, this list has something for everyone. So I'm going to make like a duchess, sit out on the balcony (or in the front room) and read through the page turners that she can't get enough of.