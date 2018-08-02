Mercury retrograde is here, and it's not going anywhere until mid-August. This is a period of time when everything seems to be a bit off. The planet Mercury rules all types of communication, including listening, speaking, reading, and negotiating. It also rules contracts, agreements, travel, transportation, and computers. During the retrograde period, all of these things can be affected, making life a little bit extra frustrating for all of us here on Earth. Mercury retrograde happens often — about two or three times a year — so it's helpful to learn some coping methods to get through it without feeling crazed. One way to do that is to practice meditation. There are a few different meditations that will help you manifest what you want during Mercury retrograde, even if the time period itself seems to be against that.

Getting through Mercury retrograde in one piece is all about using the time to your advantage. This might not be the best few weeks to make a big decision or to start something new, but it is an ideal time to reflect and take a moment to breathe. This is when you want to slow things down, take some time to yourself, really think about where you are in life, and try to get rid of the things that no longer serve you. All of these things can help you manifest what you actually want to allow you to go after what's right for you. Meditation is helpful in that sense since it teaches you how to focus and how to stop getting distracted on things that don't matter in the end. Try out the ideas below to ensure that this retrograde period is actually a good one.

1 Meditation To Release Heavy Emotions Blissful Audrey on YouTube If you want to reach your goals, no matter what they are, you need to learn how to let go of the bad stuff. This meditation will help you let go of any negative, heavy energy especially related to relationships and communication.

2 Release, Reflect, And Relax Tera Kaur Yoga on YouTube This meditation will help you do exactly what you should be doing during Mercury retrograde: reflect, release, and relax. It's a great video to follow if you're relatively new to meditation.

3 Healing Mercury Meditation Karen Lustrup on YouTube If you've been meditating for a while and want to do something on your own, this video offers some great music to get you in the right frame of mind. It encourages you to meditate throughout the retrograde period to clear your mind of anything negative.

4 Mercury Retrograde Meditation Twin Tree Healing on YouTube This soothing meditation video will help you deal with your issues, take care of them, and learn how to move on from them. After all, you can't manifest what you want in the future if you're still holding onto the past.

5 Surviving Mercury Retrograde Woke Meditation on YouTube A lot of meditation videos are relatively long, but this one is less than seven minutes. It's great for anyone who's low on time, and it's a good way to remember what's important during this chaotic time.

6 Manifest Any Desire Meditation Meditations with Rasa Lukosiute on YouTube This guided meditation is about making your dreams become a reality. You can do it any time of the year, but it's especially helpful during Mercury retrograde, when your head might be feeling full of negative energy. It's soothing and serves as an important reminder of your ability to change your future.

7 Manifest While You Sleep Dauchsy on YouTube This meditation video was created specifically to be listened to right before you fall asleep. It won't work miracles, of course, but it is a really soothing way to fall asleep at night. It's great after a long, stressful day when it feels like nothing has gone right.

8 Relationship Manifestation Meditation Meditations with Rasa Lukosiute on YouTube If you're looking to specifically change something in your love life or in your relationship, try this meditation, which works on that.