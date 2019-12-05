Bustle

9 Multipurpose Beauty Products That Will Revolutionise Your Makeup Bag

By Lauren Sharkey
Shutterstock

Multifaceted, multitasking, hybrid... Whatever you want to call them, multipurpose beauty products are having a moment all over again. Put simply, these formulas have the ability to do more than one thing, whether it's safely tinting lips, cheeks, and eyes, or working as a foundation, concealer, and highlighter.

Not only will these products reduce the weight of an overflowing makeup bag, but they'll also save you a hell of a lot of money. What's more, they tend to come in handy sizes that'll fit in your everyday bag with ease. And you don't have to be an expert to know how to use them. With stick formats and blendable formulas, applying them tends to take literal seconds.

If that wasn't enough, many products are also infused with nourishing ingredients to keep skin healthy and balanced all day long. That means you may end up spending both less money and time on your skincare routine too. Another benefit ticked off.

So the next time you need to touch up your look while out and about or want to downsize your holiday packing, consider investing in one of the following multipurpose formulas. (Of course, they're ideal for time-saving daily use as well.)

1. A Skincare Hybrid

Futuredew
£23
|
Glossier
This dewy product technically falls in the skincare realm, but it's so good people are using it as makeup. Containing nourishing oils and plant-based extracts, it's designed to leave skin glossy-looking, but can also be used to highlight specific parts of the face.

2. A Quick & Easy Stick

The Multiple
£30
|
Nars
Available in a huge variety of shades, Nars' multipurpose stick can be used on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. It leaves a natural sheer finish perfect for adding a touch of colour or highlighting certain features.

3. One That Covers All Bases

Hollywood Flawless Filter
£34
|
Charlotte Tilbury
Whether you use it as a base primer, mix it with foundation, or adopt the highlighter technique, Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter will leave you with a smooth, glowing complexion. It's available in seven shades, from fair to dark.

4. A Creamy Infusion

Convertible Colour Dual Lip & Cheek Cream
£18
|
Stila
Super quick and incredibly easy to use, Stila's dual lip and cheek formula leaves a creamy feel and subtle pop of colour. More than 10 shades are on offer.

5. An Extra Handy Setting Spray

Multi-Tasking Fixing Mist
£15
|
Nip+Fab
This dewy spray doesn't just set makeup in place. It also helps to blend products, ensuring you never have a cakey look, and can even be used to make eyeshadows and highlighters pop.

6. A Travel-Sized Option

Monochromatic Multi Stick
£4.50
|
e.l.f.
For a budget-friendly on-the-go product, look to e.l.f.'s Multi Stick. With the ability to be safely used on the eyes, lips, and cheeks, it creates a soft, blendable glow. Choose between four different shades: Sparkling Rose, Luminous Berry, Radiant Bronze, or Glistening Peach.

7. A Luxe Look

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer
£38
|
Cult Beauty
A product that can be used as a foundation, concealer, and highlighter is a dream. Kevyn Aucoin's Skin Enhancer does just that. You'll only need a little to make an impact and a range of skin tones are catered for thanks to its 16-shade offering.

8. One For The Eyes

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick
£24
|
John Lewis
Use this eye stick however you want, whether it's a full-on smoky look or a subtle eyeliner flick. It comes in eight shades and guarantees to stay put for a whopping 12 hours.

9. A Moisturising Genius

Cowshed Multitask Kahai Wonder Balm
£12
|
Cowshed
Stick this in your bag and use it whenever you need a moisturising pick-me-up or handy makeup remover. Filled with nourishing and calming ingredients, it can even be used to replenish hair or seal split ends.