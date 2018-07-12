The holiday that we've all been waiting for since the frost first thawed this spring is finally here. Yes, once summer is here, all most people want to do is eat ice cream cones — so it makes perfect sense that this icy treat gets its very own holiday in the summer. You'll want to know about all of the National Ice Cream Day deals and freebies, because it's happening on Jul. 15 — and the only thing more exciting about an ice cream celebration is a free ice cream celebration, of course.

So, how did this day start? According to The International Dairy Foods Association, in 1984 President Reagan declared July as National Ice Cream Month and designated the third Sunday in July to be National Ice Cream Day. In the proclamation, Regan states, "I call upon the people of the United States to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities." Also stated in the proclamation, "Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food." You heard it here: observe the holiday! Eat all the ice cream! It's nutritious and delicious!

Here I've rounded up some deals and discounts that you're not going to want to miss out on. July might be Ice Cream Month, but Jul. 15 is day that our favorite creameries are celebrating with specials.

16 Handles Giphy When you use the 16 Handles app at checkout, you'll get the first three ounces of your fro-yo treat for free. Anything over that you'll have to pay for.

Baskin-Robbins Giphy If you don't have the Baskin-Robbins app, you're going to want to download it because that's where all the deals and freebies are hiding. Come Sunday, you'll be able to use the app to get buy one get one free deals, $0.99 cent sundaes, and $2 off a medium-sized milkshake. These deals are great for when you're showing up with a group of friends and each want to try something different, while all cashing in on a discount.

Carvel Giphy All day on Jul. 15, Carvel will be offering buy-one-get-one-free deals on both soft serve in a cone or a cup, of any size. Aka, get the biggest cup you can. Bring a friend, or a big appetite, or both!

Dairy Queen Giphy Dairy Queen goes all out. They're giving away vouchers on their app that will help you get a free Blizzard any time during the month of July. So if you can't make it to the store on the holiday, you won't miss an opportunity to get a deal.

Dippin' Dots Giphy Show up at Dippin' Dots to get a free mini cup at participating stores and shopping centers across the country.

Whole Foods Giphy Starting on Jul. 13 until Jul. 15, you can cash in on Whole Food's partnership with Ben & Jerry's and Talenti. You'll be able to get any two pints (both dairy, sorbet and non-dairy) from the brands for only $6. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get an extra 10 percent off — but that deal is always available.

PetSmart Giphy Don't forget about your dog! PetSmart is giving dogs free four-ounce dog-safe ice cream all weekend long! This will also be a great socializing opportunity for you and your dog — you better believe a lot of pups are going to show up for this!

Cold Stone Creamery Giphy Head to Cold Stone Creamery for a buy-one-get-one-free deal, all day on Jul. 15. Don't forget to add as many mix-ins as humanly possible because that's the joy of Cold Stone.