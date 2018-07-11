It sometimes feels like there's a new little "holiday" every single day. These can celebrate everything from desserts like churros or doughnuts to liquors like tequila or drinks like mojitos. It would be kind of annoying... if it didn't mean that brands usually take advantage of the day to promote their product by giving it away for free, or at least at a deep discount. These holidays are also the perfect excuse to have a little treat throughout the day, so we really can't complain. On Sunday, July 15, we'll be celebrating National Ice Cream Day, which inevitably means a lot of free ice cream will be given out, and you'll want all of it. This year, though, you can share the love. PetSmart is giving away free ice cream for dogs, and it's definitely something you'll want to get in on.

After all, it really doesn't seem fair that you get to enjoy all of the perks of National Ice Cream Day while your dog gets the same old food... right? This is a great excuse to get your dog out of the house for something they'll absolutely love. All weekend long, PetSmart PetsHotel® locations across North America are offering free frozen and fur-friend-friendly treats. PetSmart usually does this giveaway on only one day, but this year they're extending it to the whole weekend, which gives you even more time to get there and take advantage of the deal.

According to a press release, dogs can get a four-once complimentary serving of dog-safe ice cream at PetSmart stores with PetsHotel facilities all day on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15. This is a frozen treat that is customarily offered as an add-on treat service at Doggie Day Camp and during overnight stays. The doggie ice cream will be available from noon until 4 p.m. on both days, so make sure to make a note in your calendar.

If you do decide to take advantage of this awesome freebie, PetSmart is encouraging users to snap a photo of their dogs enjoying the treat, then share the photos using #nationalicecreamday and tagging PetSmart.

PetSmart

If for some reason you can't make it to PetSmart to get this free doggie ice cream, you can always make it for your doggo in the comfort of your own home. Below are some recipes for dog-friendly ice cream, courtesy of PetSmart. But take note: Nick Saint-Erne, DVM, PetSmart's resident veterinarian and pet care expert says, "Spoil your dog in moderation. Treats should make up no more than 10% of your pet's daily diet. Double check your ingredients to ensure it does not contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener toxic to pets. Do not serve to pets that are allergic or sensitive to any of the ingredients, including dairy, or pets who require low-fat diets. Ask your vet about the ideal serving size based on your dog's weight."

Sweet & Savory Apple Ice Cream

1 cup plain yogurt

1 apple, chopped (remove all seeds or core)

1 Tbsp. organic raw honey

Topping option: Add a lamb or bacon flavored treat on top to add a savory element.

Directions: Chop apple into bite-sized pieces for your pup, being careful to remove the apple seeds and core. Mix all ingredients in a blender or whisk them together. Place mixture in an ice cube tray or small cups to make about 8 servings. Freeze overnight, then remove one serving and top with savory treat for your pet to enjoy!

PetSmart

Banana Bacon Ice Cream

1 cup plain yogurt

1 banana (mashed or cut into small chunks)

1 Tbsp. organic raw honey

Topping option: Add a bacon-flavored treat to complete the banana-bacon combo.

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender or whisk them together. Place mixture in an ice cube tray or small cups to make about 8 servings. Freeze overnight, then remove one serving and top with savory treat for your pet to enjoy!

Peanut Butter Treat Ice Cream

1 cup plain yogurt (or use low-fat yogurt for pets watching their waist)

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 Tbsp. organic raw honey

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender or whisk them together. Place mixture in an ice cube tray or small cups to make about 8 servings. Freeze overnight, then remove one serving and top with savory treat for your pet to enjoy!