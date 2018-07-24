Another day, another random holiday dedicated to something we all know and love. July 24's holiday is pretty special, though: it's National Tequila Day, which means (if you are over the age of 21), it's the perfect day to sit back and relax with a margarita. It's actually really appropriate for National Tequila Day to take place in the middle of the summer: Even if you aren't drinking a margarita, a tequila on the rocks with a splash of lime is a drink that just seems made for warmer weather. You can, of course, celebrate at home with your own bottle of the tequila of your choice, but sometimes it's more fun to go out. Luckily, there are tons of National Tequila Day deals that will make the day a whole lot cheaper.

Restaurants all over the country are offering some great tequila deals to ensure you take full advantage of the holiday. This is the best opportunity to round up all of your friends and go get a drink together, even if it's only one or two... or a whole lot more (these deals are hard to resist!). Sure, it's a Tuesday night, but no one is going to judge you on National Tequila Day! And even if they do, who really cares?!

These deals will allow you to get a margarita or a drink made with tequila for an amazing price, all while enjoying some delicious food and the company of the people around you who also clearly love tequila very much. Check out these National Tequila Day deals you won't be able to say no to:

1 Abuelo's Giphy On Tuesday, July 24, Abuelo's locations nationwide are offering premium margaritas for only $6.95. It's hard to beat that price for premium liquor.

2 Acapulco Joe's On Tuesday, Jul. 24, you can go to an Acapulco Joe's location nationwide and buy a shot of Anejo or Silve Patron and receive your choice of a free chicken or beef hard taco. So you get shots and food for the price of one.

3 Bahama Breeze Don't feel like grabbing a drink on a Tuesday night? At Bahama Breeze locations nationwide, you can get the Classic Margarita for $5 all day at participating locations through Thursday, Jul. 26.

4 Chevys Fresh Mex You'll want to get moving for this one: the first 25 people who visit any Chevy's location nationwide starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jul. 24 get a free shirt when they use the code word "tequila" with a purchase. Limited quantities and sizes available.

5 Chili's Instead of just offering one $5 margarita, this chain restaurant will be offering three $5 margarita options on Tuesday, Jul. 24. They get points for their branding alone, honestly!

6 El Fenix Save some money and get house margaritas served frozen or on the rocks for only $1 all day Jul. 24 at all locations nationwide.

7 Hopdoddy Burger Bar Burger bars have tequila deals too! All day Tuesday at all Hopdoddy locations nationwide, you can get $5 Classic Frozen Margs and $2 Little Larrys.

8 Hy-Vee You can get a $2 margarita at Hy-Vee Market Grille and Market Grill Express locations nationwide on Tuesday, Jul. 24.