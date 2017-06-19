9 Natural Dandruff Shampoos That Actually Work

Call me a hippie or call me an optimist, but I truly believe that mother nature knows best. When it comes to treating and preventing dandruff, I'm a huge fan of natural dandruff shampoos that utilize gentle ingredients you can actually pronounce.

Bustle reached out to Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D., a New York-based board certified dermatologist, to learn more about what causes dandruff in the first place — and what can be used to effectively fight flakes the natural way. "Dandruff is an inflammatory skin condition that is genetic. Some believe that it's caused by a sensitivity to a yeast that lives on all of our skin," explains Dr. Mudgil.

With that in mind, it would make sense to use ingredients that would inhibit yeast growth. "Shampoos containing selenium and/or zinc can be helpful, as these minerals have antifungal properties," says Dr. Mudgil.

Using a shampoo with salicylic acid is another way to keep your scalp free of dead skin cells and other kinds of buildup which make dandruff and irritation worse. Another great ingredient to look for is tea tree oil, one of nature's best dandruff treatments.

Aside from treating your dandruff with specific ingredients, it's also important to choose formulas that won't dry out or irritate your scalp in other ways. "Those with dandruff have sensitive skin and should be on the lookout for products that exacerbate their condition," advises Dr. Mudgil.

Not sure where to begin? These nine highly rated dandruff shampoos treat dandruff with powerful natural ingredients — without harsh cleansing agents that can irritate your scalp further.

1. This Medicated Dandruff Shampoo With 2% Salicylic Acid

With botanicals, essential oils, and two percent salicylic acid, Avalon Organics Dandruff Shampoo helps keep your scalp comfortable and free of buildup and flakes. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic colors, and fragrances, and it's a great option for sensitive scalps.

A Helpful Review: "[...]It keeps my dandruff in check, I don't get the weird little clogged hair follicles as much anymore, which I used to get even with Head and Shoulders, my hair can go four (!) days without getting oily and needing a wash, it doesn't get itchy, my hair still looks volumized by the fourth day, basically this shampoo is great. Also no SLS. Only thing is it's a relatively runny formula, so you need a good handful every time you wash, so I'm pretty sure I'm going through the bottle pretty quick. But I don't even care, it's worth it."

2. A Natural Option That People "Can't Live Without"

Because it uses healing ingredients like rosemary, olive oil, and jojoba, Jason's dandruff shampoo moisturizes dry scalps naturally. However, the real secret is salicylic acid and sulfur, which eliminates dryness, flakes, and itch.

A Helpful Review: "Have battled dry scalp/ dandruff my entire life, have tried many products over the years. [...] With very low expectations i tried this one because of the price and am very SHOCKED at how well it works at keeping the itchiness at bay. I have used it for a few months now and am still pleased with the results. [...] There is only one weird thing about it, feels like conditioner. What i do is -place the product on the scalp only and let it set for 5 minutes and use regular shampoo on the ends of my hair. LOVE IT!"

3. A Therapeutic Zinc Shampoo That Your Scalp Will Love

DHS zinc shampoo is another fan favorite on Amazon and it includes one of the key ingredients that Dr. Mudgil recommends: zinc — specifcally 2% pyrithione zinc — to heal, calm, and balance. The effective formula improves the look and feel of the scalp, all while conditioning and healing. The only downside is that it's not free of sulfates.

A Helpful Review: "The first shampoo to work for me in over 30+ yrs. One of the best product out there for people who have seborrheic dermatitis of the scalp. And this is coming from an African American women who have very thick and natural hair. It works."

4. A Gentle Zinc Bar Soap That Can Be Used On Hair

When you see a bar of soap, you probably don't immediately think of it as a hair product, but this Zinc Therapy bar from DermaHarmony is the real deal. It's formulated with 2% Pyrithione Zinc, plus other soothing ingredients like oatmeal, olive oil, and vitamin E. What's more, it's notably fragrance free for those who have sensitive skin. To use, simply work up a later using warm water and massage into scalp and hair (or other affected facial areas).

A Helpful Review: "I finally took a chance on this zinc soap bar and bought DermaZinc cream to apply daily. It has only been 3 applications with this Zinc Bar and I noticed drastic differences. My dandruff nearly disappeared and the BEST PART is that applying this soap is NOT irritating my rash. [...]"

5. This Deep-Cleaning Tea Tree Shampoo That Comes With A Matching Conditioner

This sulfate-free tea tree shampoo from ArtNaturals can help with everything from dandruff and flaking to general itchiness and lice. It produces a nice, foamy lather and smells and feels minty and invigorating, respectively. The best part is, it comes in a huge 16-ounce bottle with a matching conditioner that will last you ages.

A Helpful Review: "I have used many shampoos over the years. H&S has been the mainstay, but when it comes to itchy scalp, it just doesn't get the job done. This shampoo is fantastic. I noticed a major decrease in itching with the first shampoo and after the second shampoo, I hardly have any itching. Also, the scabs, from scratching, are healing fast now.If you have been using a dandruff shampoo and something else to treat the itching, then try this product, for both issues. Also, it does not cause discoloration of your scalp or hair."

6. A Super Gentle Shampoo For The Most Sensitive Scalps

Over 4,900 reviewers are raving about Maple Holistics Shampoo, another great sulfate-free, therapeutic-grade tea tree shampoo that helps ease flaking and irritation. It leaves hair feeling clean and moisturized simultaneously, and reviewers say that it helps with a range of other scalp issues like acne, seborrheic dermatitis, and rashes.

A Helpful Review: "I have searched for a long time to find the best product for my problematic scalp. Through some cruel twist of fate it manages to somehow be simultaneously oily and dry. This past year I have exclusively used this tea tree oil shampoo in tandem with maple holistic's "degrease shampoo" and have seen a marked improvement in my scalp eczema and the cleanliness of my hair. With this combo I can go 3 days without washing my hair and my dandruff is all but gone. My hair looks healthy, shiny and instagram worthy."

7. A pH-Balanced Shampoo That You Can Use Every Day

Because it's free of sulfates and parabens, Puriya Natural Dandruff Shampoo is a favorite for so many people. It cleanses and hydrates with 100 percent naturally derived ingredients, and it's pH balanced to help your scalp return to a healthy state.

A Helpful Review: "I had a very itchy scalp, even to the point of being painful, so I gave this product a try. I'm glad to say that this product smells really fresh (almost minty — must be from the tea tree oil). It also leaves my hair feeling soft and conditioned but not greasy."

8. This Hemp-Based Shampoo That's Gentle On Sensitive Scalps

This gentle shampoo option uses virgin hemp seed oil to seal in moisture and reduce flakes. It also strengthens strands and balances oil production. It's a great option for scalps that are sensitive to other dandruff remedies, like tea tree oil, SLS, and peppermint.

A Helpful Review: "I have been having scalp and allergy issues the last 2 years. I found I couldn't use shampoos for dandruff because of tea tree oil, menthol, peppermint...allergies to all those things. This is helping my issues so much! It smells great, makes my hair so soft and it's growing faster. Great product!"

9. This Shampoo That Cleanses & Hydrates With Natural Soapberries

This Tree To Tub Soapberry Shampoo is so effective at eliminating dandruff because it's got absolutely zero irritating ingredients. Instead, it uses soapberries, which are natural nuts that create a pH-balanced cleanser. It's also got calming and invigorating ingredients like aloe and peppermint.

A Helpful Review: "I was desperate. I've got oily frizzy hair but an extremely dry itchy flaky scalp. Dandruff shampoos only made it worse. Natural shampoos would clean my hair but left my scalp dry and I would scratch my head all day. And the frizz!I've only been using Tree to Tub shampoo for less than a month and I'm already noticing a huge difference. My frizz is less. And the itch is almost gone. My scalp isn't as dry which means less flakes as well. [...]"

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

Experts:

Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D. at Mudgil Dermatology