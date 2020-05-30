A good balance of protein and moisture is needed for strong tresses. However, when your hair is overloaded with protein, it can become weak. Thankfully, the best protein-free shampoos are here to help those with protein-sensitive, low-porosity hair that might feel coarse. Since these products don't contain protein, they're able to thoroughly cleanse strands without overwhelming them and creating brittleness.

To figure out what cleansing product is best for you, it may be helpful to first understand how hair proteins work (and why your 'do might need a break from them). First, let me point out that protein is not a bad thing. In fact, it's a very necessary component of your hair's natural structure. Hair is comprised of about 90% keratin protein — but if you have low-porosity hair, your strands are likely packed with more protein than usual so using products rich in protein then can result in stiff, easy-to-break strands.

Enter protein-free shampoos. Common protein ingredients to avoid include silk protein, wheat protein, and keratin — and you can make sure of it by checking each label. To help you find exactly what you need, I've come up with a list of the best protein-free shampoos that you can buy on Amazon. Some are highly rated picks and others are fan favorites.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.