There have been so many beauty launches out this week I have barely been able to keep up. I think brands are getting us super ready for the summer months, which hopefully will start appearing fairly soon (this rain absolutely sucks, right?!). Let's take a look at the nine new make-up, skincare, and fragrance launches out this week, from brands including Huda Beauty, Spectrum, and skincare fave Oskia.

Let's begin with skincare, as I am probably most excited about a new exfoliating face mask that has just come out. Oskia's Liquid Mask contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates and unveils a healthier, clearer complexion. It also features hydrating hyaluronic acid to balance out the exfoliation factor. We then have Verso's new eye cream, a richer version of its bestselling eye serum.

Body-wise, there's plenty out this week to get excited over. Namely, a foot cream by Soaper Duper that actually makes keeping your feet nourished kind of cool, and a foaming shower gel by Rituals that'll keep you smelling fresh all summer long. Nuxe has also just released an updated version of their bestselling oil, which can be used on hair, face, and body.

For makeup, we have a hydrating foundation stick by bareMinerals, a new tanning offering from Huda Beauty, a new brand I am super excited about, and Spectrum's jetsetter brush kits.

Keep reading to find out more.

Soaper Duper Pure Peppermint Foot Cream £7.50 Soaper Duper Foot cream is one of those things we don't really think to buy because it's not exactly chic. But this peppermint lotion looks cute, smells amazing, and is super nourishing. Buy Now

Oskia Liquid Mask £65 Oskia Oskia's new offering is a great gentle exfoliator, using lactic acid. It also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid to keep skin looking plumped. Use it as a mask for 15 minutes. Buy Now

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Florale £29.50 Feel Unique I love the original version of this versatile oil that can be used on the face, body, and hair. This floral version smells even more amazing and comes in a pretty pink. Buy Now

Verso Eye Cream £60 Look Fantastic This rich, luxurious eye cream contains oils sourced from Nordic countries. It may be spenny, but it is one of the best textures you'll ever try. Buy Now

Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick SPF 25 £29 Bareminerals I'm a huge fan of the Bareminerals Complexion Rescue tinted moisturiser, which gives a light glow. This stick gives a little more coverage, along with providing an SPF 25, and a water-based formula that is super lightweight. Buy Now

Make Beauty Matte Lipstick in Nude £22 Net-A-Porter I'm declaring Make Beauty the new cool girl brand of 2019. It has a great range of products with cool packaging and a covetable Instagram. My top pick would be this nude lipstick, which is shaped uniquely. Buy Now

Rituals The Ritual of Chado Foaming Shower Gel £8.50 Rituals Using bamboo and matcha, this new addition to the Rituals family smells super fresh, foams up into a lovely texture, and will only set you back £8.50. Sold. Buy Now

Huda Beauty Tantour £26 Cult Beauty This can be used as a bronzer for all-over tanning (with a fluffy brush), or targeted contour (with a denser brush), making it super versatile. Buy Now