Although it was only a mere couple of weeks ago, the last bank holiday feels like it was in another decade. That’s why I for one, cannot wait for this week’s long weekend, and I am super excited to try out a bunch of brand new makeup, skincare and haircare products that I’ve got my hands on. Also including nail services to supplements, this week’s round up is far reaching and covers all areas of beauty.

For example, the one thing I’ve really been enjoying using is the Waterpik water flosser. After you get over the initial confusion of how to use it (trust me, you will spray yourself in the eye with water more than once), it’s a total dream to use, and will leave your mouth feeling super fresh and clean. I’ve also included a new type of supplement this week, as well as a nail art service I’ve been loving.

More ‘traditional’ beauty finds this week include Charlotte Tilbury’s cheekily named Glowgasm collection, as well as some amazing Pat McGrath labs single eyeshadows. I’ve been enjoying trialling the Glossier Bubblewrap eye and lip cream too, which promises to plump and moisturise both areas. Then there's Kristen Ess' new haircare range, along with some super affordable skincare from Nip+Fab.

Last but not least, minimalist, chic Japanese brand Shiro has just released a gorgeous new spring makeup range to match its genius skincare, and I can't get enough of one particular product. Keep reading to check out which one.

Glossier Bubblewrap Eye + Lip Cream £23 Glossier Glossier's latest addition is one of their most requested: an eye cream. But this isn't just any eye cream, as Glossier have tapped into the little known fact that the skin around the eyes and lips is equally as delicate and very similar. For this reasons, they've developed a formula that works to plump and moisturise both.

Waterpik® Cordless Plus Water Flosser £54.99 Waterpik If you're over traditional floss but still want to maintain sparkling clean, healthy teeth, give this techy cordless water flosser a go. At under £60, it's still an investment, but when you compare that cost to how much a lifetime of floss will cost you, it kind of works out as a pretty good deal!

Nip+Fab Make Up Cooling Fixing Mist £7.50 Superdrug I'm always on the look out for products that will make my foundation last longer, whether it's a primer or a setting spray. This one is affordable (at under £10), and feels really refreshing and cooling (as its name suggests) on the face, meaning it's great for summer use.

Viviscal Maximum Strength Wom £51.99 Boots I've been trying to grow my hair out (I had a long bob before) for months and months, so I can't wait to try these supplements.They contain biotin to help strengthen hair and aid in growth, and antioxidants such as vitamin C.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm £29 Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury's new collection is all about major glow, which is perfect for summer time. It includes some mega palettes, but this liquid peachy gold creamy highlighter is slightly more affordable and gets the job done beautifully.

Nails Inc Nail Couture Nail Art £7 Harvey Nichols Starting at £7 per nail, these new minimalist, super chic nail art designs are available at the Nails Inc counter at Harvey Nichols. If you love the idea of nail art but fear going overboard, these are the perfect designs for you.

Shiro Ginger Lip Butter In 9C16 £35 Shiro Japanese brand Shiro is not just about its skincare. The brand's new makeup collection is all about nourishing and comfortable yet pigmented and matte lip shades, which come in an array of beautiful shades, from nudes, to berries. My favourite is this bright eye-popping red hue.

Pat McGrath Labs EYEdols Eyeshadows £23 Selfridges I am obsessed with the amazing eyeshadow palettes by Pat McGrath, but spending on £100+ on a palette is far from ideal. Luckily, these new singular eyeshadows allow you to dip into the world of Pat, without having to fork out toooo much money. My favourite shade is Celestial.