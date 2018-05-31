If you're anything like me, you are the kind of reader who is constantly seeking out new ways to connect to the book community. It's why I love how easy it is to join online book clubs, how often my local bookstore hosts cool author events, and it's also why I love these newsletters all book-lovers will look forward to seeing in their inboxes. There are plenty of emails you get every day and wish you hadn't, but I promise, these will never be one of those.

Nowadays, it seems like there is a newsletter for everything, and the book world is no different. A quick online search will show you that there are dozens and dozens of them dedicated to helping you decide what book to read next, which debut authors to pay attention to, or what the book industry's next biggest trend might be. There are also plenty of fun newsletter that send author interviews, critical analysis, personal essays, and cool event news right to your inbox. That is, if you sign up for them first.

Whether you're searching for new reading recommendations, trying to stay up on industry news, or hoping to find some writing advice from your favorite author, here are 9 newsletters all book-lovers should sign up for ASAP. Trust me when I say, you'll love seeing this show up in your inbox.

CrimeReads Brief For the best mystery, thriller, and crime on the internet, look no further than CrimeReads Brief. The newest addition to the LitHub family, it is dedicated to all-things crime fiction, and helps readers find everything from book excerpts and novel round-ups to critical essays and true crime reporting and more. Sign up here.

Poem-a-Day If you have been looking for a way to add more poetry to your life, look no further than the Poem-a-Day newsletter from Poets.org. Launched in 2006, it sends new, previously unpublished poems alongside exclusive commentary to your inbox every day. For free. As far as bookish newsletters go, it doesn't get much better than this. Sign up here.

Girls' Night In Though it isn't strictly bookish content, Girls' Night In is the perfect newsletter for people who prefer spending their weekends with a glass of wine, a facemask, and a new novel on the couch. If you're interested in reading author Q&As, attending an in-person book club, getting inspiration for you self-care routine, this incredible weekly newsletter has you what you're looking for. Sign up here.

Literary Hub It claims to be the "best of the literary internet," and Lit Hub Daily never disappoints. Featuring seasonal book previews, author interviews, book critique and reviews, essays, writer profiles, and so much more, it's the reading round-up every lit-lover needs in their inbox. Sign up here.

Well-Read Black Girl A book club turned literary festival turned all around digital reading hub, Well-Read Black Girl celebrates and promotes "the phenomenal Black women on our bookshelves." Created by Glory Edim, one of the best parts of WRBG is its bi-monthly newsletter that offers readers book club updates, short-form pieces by Black women writers, and more. Sign up here.

Memoir Monday In this weekly newsletter co-curated by Narratively, Catapult, Granta, Guernica, The Rumpus, Longreads, and Tin House, readers will find all of the fresh and fantastic nonfiction they could ever need. Memoir Monday is the perfect place to find the best in new first-writing on the internet, and a great way to start your week. Sign up here.

Shelf Awareness Whether you're looking for the best books published each week or the latest book trade news, Shelf Awareness has you covered. Its weekly newsletters are great for readers and industry professionals alike, and it always has plenty of reading recommendations, award updates, reviews, and more. Sign up here.