9 Non-Alcoholic Super Bowl Drinks The Whole Party Can Enjoy

If you don't drink alcohol, or you want to keep that Dry January train moving into February, you don't have to feel left out watching a football game without a beer in your hand. There are plenty of delicious and celebratory non-alcoholic beverages that pair just as well with the sport. And considering the fact that Super Bowl games and coverage tend to stretch out across the entire night, you might want to opt for a non-alcoholic Super Bowl drink if you want to say awake for the whole thing on February 2, 2020.

Below, you'll find a selection of drinks that are either inspired by your favorite team, or just happen to go really well with Super Bowl salty and savory snacks. There's a mix of fizzy drinks, bitter drinks, and sweet drinks to help you power through seemingly endless time outs and commercial breaks. Plus, a few non-alcoholic versions of cocktails so that if you're hosting a Super Bowl party for a mix of drinkers and non-drinkers, there will be a few drink options that both guests can enjoy together. Cheers to your team winning, and also a hangover-free Monday.

1. Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative

Ritual

This alcohol free whiskey-like beverage hits similar notes, can make a convincing Manhattan and warming Hot Toddy, and is good and strong all on its own. If you're craving a whiskey drink without any of the effects of alcohol, Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative is a godsend.

2. Virgin Bloody Mary

Shutterstock

Bloody Marys were made for football Sundays. The salty, sour, and savory flavors pair perfectly with snack foods, so make sure to mix a big jug of it for the big game. Check out this recipe from Foodie Crush and leave out the vodka.

3. Non-Alcoholic Cider

Kopparberg Non-Alcoholic Strawberry & Lime Cider tastes just like the sweet fizzy spirit, but without any alcoholic content. It's a mixed fruit flavor that goes great with salty snacks and makes the perfect bubbly drink for a celebratory toast. Plus, it comes in a perfectly cheers-able glass bottle.

4. Fruity Spritzer

A Cozy Kitchen

This Grapefruit and Rosemary Virgin Spritzer recipe from A Cozy Kitchen is refreshing, sweet, and a little bit bitter in the best way. It has bite, without being alcoholic. You can add decorative sugar around the rim to make it even more sweet and even more decorative, making it the perfect dry party drink.

5. Virgin Pina Colada

A Farmgirl's Dabbles

Take a break from the winter with a fruity beach drink. This Pink Panther Mocktail recipe from A Farmgirl's Dabbles is the perfect combination of a smoothie and an adult beverage. Blitz up a large batch and enjoy at the halftime show as a special treat. Add fruit wedges for decoration and dunking.

6. Virgin Martini

Ritual

In honor of the San Fransisco 49ers, mix up a virgin martini, one of the city's most popular drinks. With the help of Ritual's Zero Proof Gin Alternative, you can have all the martini taste without any of the alcohol. Mix the mock spirit with dry vermouth, olive brine, and garnish with more olives to create a very convincing look alike.

7. Ice Water Drink

Ritual

In honor of the Kanas City Chiefs, make a virgin version of city's most iconic drink: the Kanas City Ice Water cocktail. Using Ritual's Gin Alternative, mix in your citrus soda of choice and blitz with ice. Enjoy this refreshing, sweet and fizzy drink strained, or with the blended ice, in a chilled glass for maximum chill.

8. A Mature Shirley Temple

A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

This updated recipe from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs yields a Shirley Temple recipe that will remind you of the delicious drink of your childhood, but with a slightly fresher take. Plus, it calls for a real cherry garnish, which makes all the difference.

9. Bitters & Soda

Amazon

After hours of snacking, sitting, stressing, a non-alcoholic bitters drink is the perfect way to close out Super Bowl Sunday. This recipe from The Kitchn is incredibly straightforward and you'll want to bookmark it for lots of future use. Just get a bottle of non-alcoholic bitter (like Flora's Swedish Bitters) to sub for the recipe's suggested brand, which does have a slight alcoholic content.

If you don't have time to brew up complicated mocktails or find alcohol alternatives, flavored seltzer waters are always a big hit. To show a bit more effort, chop up fruit, fresh mint, and basil leaves, to give your guests the ability to dress up their drink as much as they like. Whether you're hosting a party or planning out your own Super Bowl refreshment plan, be as creative as you want. The key to inclusivity is having customizable options.