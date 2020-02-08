Do you feel exhausted by your tired-looking wardrobe, continually without anything to wear? Do you ever drool over other people's unique wardrobes and wish you could get your greasy little mitts on them? Well as the old adage goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure and UK clothes swapping events are here for you to do a sartorial overhaul that won't cost you or the planet.

By now we all know that fast fashion is contributing to the rapid and terrifying affects of climate change, and people are becoming more aware of making changes to their consumer habits. According to the BBC, the fashion industry accounts for over 10% of global carbon emissions, which is more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

The idea of a swap shop is to bring something you no longer wear and swap it for something else. Although events have different rules, the general consensus is that you hand in your clothes (all of which are in tip top condition) and receive a token per garment. These tokens are then used to get some fresh steeze.

So all you have to do is have a quick wardrobe audit, pull any decent pieces that no longer make your eyes twinkle, and get yourself to one of these events.

1. Swap-C's, Swansea A perfect descent into Valentine's celebrations, this clothes swapping event is sure to be an absolute treat. For only £5 you get a ticket for the event, which comes with a free drink, nibbles, and as much swapping as you can manage. The swap shop opens at 6 p.m. and swapping will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get your tickets here

2. Swish Swap Clothes Shop, Manchester Launched earlier this year, the Swish Swap Clothes Shop has proven a massive hit with Manchester's fashion fans. This event will be held at Northern Monk Refectory, Tariff Street on Sunday March 1 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are £10 available on entry and include a free Swish Swap shady, soft drink, or speciality cocktail and of course all the clothes you can manage. Find out more here

3. Clothes Swap Morley College, London A free event in Morley College open to all, this big clothes swap kicks off at 10 a.m., when you get the chance to hand your unwanted bits in. Swapping starts at 11 a.m. Register here

4. Clothes Swap Shop, Amba House Totterdown, Bristol — Feb 23 This clothes swapping event is sure to be a busy one and although you have to pay £5 entry, that comes with a free glass of Prosecco or non-alcoholic drink. The action kicks off at 2p.m. and organisers want to remind those in attendance that it's cash only on the door. Find out more here

5. Late Night Swapping, Norwich A pat of the Norwich Makers Festival, this event is a collaboration between Oxfam and We Wear The Trousers. There's a £5 fee on the door and the event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find out more here

5. Love Not Landfill Clothes Swap, Bournemouth Describing itself as a "swapmeet," this event promises the finer things in life, which means not only amazing clothes but canapés, live music, and a bev on arrival. It costs a tenner to get in and the event runs from 7.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Register here

7. The Great Scouse Clothes Swap, Liverpool This event is going to be proper glam and fun. I mean what more would you expect from an event organised by Scousers The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and finishes at 7 p.m., and a £10 ticket (or £12 on the door) will get you six item tokens, one raffle prize ticket, and quiz entry. You can also bring up to 15 items to bag even more tokens. Win win! Get your ticket here

8. Monthly Clothes Swap, Edinburgh This monthly event is a must in Edinburgh and totally a bit of what you fancy if what you fancy is sustainable and affordable style.A free event that runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. it's first come first serve so get your skates on. Find out more here