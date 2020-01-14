Bustle

9 Of The Best Sleep Sprays & Oils To Help You Relax Before Bed

The White Company

January consists of struggling to get back into a routine. (That's what a few weeks of non-stop eating and drinking does to you.) But one of the hardest post-Christmas parts has to be the sleep schedule. Before December, you were likely to stick to your weekday bedtime like clockwork. Now, you probably find yourself regularly awake after midnight, feeling like a zombie when that 7 a.m. alarm hits. If that's the case, you may need the assistance of a particularly genius invention: the sleep spray.

Usually containing a dreamy blend of essential oils, these products are designed to send you off to sleep stress-free. Not only do they allow the mind to unwind, but they also have the added benefit of making your bedroom smell like a five-star spa.

Many come in the form of pillow sprays. A quick spritz on your pillow and you're set. For a slightly less intense experience, invest in a reed diffuser. Or, if you're into slathering yourself in luxurious fragrances, try a sleep-targeted body oil.

From the budget-friendly to the truly luxurious, here are the sleep products you need to know about in 2020. Handy hint: don't forget to pick up the travel-sized version for all your overseas jaunts.

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
£19.50
|
This Works
With a blend of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile, this fast-acting spray will send you off to la la land feeling calm and relaxed.
Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist
£20
|
Neom
Containing 14 essential oils from lavender to patchouli, this dreamy pillow spray is all you need before bedtime. Bonus: one bottle will last for up to three months.
Anatome Recovery + Sleep Essential Oil Elixir
£35
|
Net-a-Porter
Busy mind causing you sleep problems? Unwind immediately with this botanical extract-infused oil. Apply half an hour before you plan to go to sleep for the best results.
Sleep Diffuser
£37
|
The White Company
A bunch of essential oils can also be found in this soothing diffuser. Keep it in your room all day long for a burst of tranquility as soon as you enter.
Life Elixirs Sleep Perfume Oil
£18
£14.40
|
Elemis
Apply this essential oil mix to pulse points on your wrists, temples, and neck, and prepare to switch off for the full eight hours.
Tisserand Little Box Of Sleep
£11.95
|
Holland & Barrett
These rollerballs are designed to give you everything you need for a peaceful night's sleep. With three separate essential oil blends and a miniature-sized bottle, they're ideal for travel.
Relaxing Pillow Mist
£19
|
L'Occitane
Lavender, bergamot, and mandarin meet in this relaxing spray. Spritz all round your bedroom or directly onto your pillow for a stronger scent.
Sweet Dreams Soothing Body Oil
£8
|
Feather & Down
The physical act of massaging oil into your skin can help relieve stress. Up the relaxation thanks to the lavender, jojoba, and sweet almond scents in this body oil.
Sanctuary Spa Sleep Dream Easy Pillow Mist
£8
|
Superdrug
Drift off in a jiffy with this gorgeous blend of lavender, jasmine, and ylang ylang. A quick spray on your pillow is all you need.