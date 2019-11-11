If you don't own a Christmas jumper, I have a few questions for you. One: why? Two: why? And three: why? Not only are festive designs super cosy, but they also provide you with your one and only chance to wear something truly strange to work. So whether you're a diehard fan of a certain TV series or want to show your love for Greggs' vegan sausage roll, here are the most ridiculous Christmas jumpers of 2019.

Some people are forced into wearing cringe-worthy jumpers for workplace festivities; others simply revel in the looks on people's faces when they wear a particularly outlandish knit. While there are plenty of Christmas-themed puns to get on board with, Christmas jumpers have also become about expressing cultural (and sometimes political) opinions.

True Star Wars fanatic? How about a Harry Potter devotee? There's a Christmas jumper for you. This year has also seen a drove of Brexit-themed knits ranging from impartial prints to designs clearly targeting one side of the Leave-Remain divide. Even former Prime Minister Theresa May hasn't escaped the Christmas jumper treatment.

With ones for all the family (including your dog), there's no like or dislike that can't be summed up with a good festive knit. Here's a few of the most "embarrassing" ones around.