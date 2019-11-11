Bustle

9 Of The Funniest Christmas Jumpers To Buy In 2019

By Lauren Sharkey
If you don't own a Christmas jumper, I have a few questions for you. One: why? Two: why? And three: why? Not only are festive designs super cosy, but they also provide you with your one and only chance to wear something truly strange to work. So whether you're a diehard fan of a certain TV series or want to show your love for Greggs' vegan sausage roll, here are the most ridiculous Christmas jumpers of 2019.

Some people are forced into wearing cringe-worthy jumpers for workplace festivities; others simply revel in the looks on people's faces when they wear a particularly outlandish knit. While there are plenty of Christmas-themed puns to get on board with, Christmas jumpers have also become about expressing cultural (and sometimes political) opinions.

True Star Wars fanatic? How about a Harry Potter devotee? There's a Christmas jumper for you. This year has also seen a drove of Brexit-themed knits ranging from impartial prints to designs clearly targeting one side of the Leave-Remain divide. Even former Prime Minister Theresa May hasn't escaped the Christmas jumper treatment.

With ones for all the family (including your dog), there's no like or dislike that can't be summed up with a good festive knit. Here's a few of the most "embarrassing" ones around.

1. One For The Pastry Fans

Festive Bake Greggs Christmas Jumper
£39.99
|
Notjust
Greggs' vegan sausage roll rocked the nation. Now, it's the star of one of notjust's Christmas jumpers. The social enterprise donates a portion of the proceeds to a charity of your choice. Choose from organisations supporting causes including homelessness, mental health, and women's rights. Available in size XS to XXL.

2. A Classic Pun

Sleigh My Name Christmas Jumper
£18
£12.60
|
Boohoo
Everyone loves a good pun, and this bright red design will certainly make your colleagues do a double take. Available in size S to L; UK 6 to 16.

3. Can't Forget Brexit

Remain Brexit Christmas Jumper
£34.99
|
notjust
notjust has so many good designs, I had to include another one. Just when we thought the Brexit conundrum may have finally been solved, we're left to face yet another Christmas of political family arguing. Make yourself heard with this loud knit. Available in size XS to XXL.

4. It's Gin O'Clock

Good Tonics We Bring Christmas Jumper
£32
|
Not On The High Street
There's almost too many gin puns to count. But if you're a fan of the tipple, you might as well show it to the world. Available in size XS to XXL; UK 8 to 22.

5. A Golden Oldie

Christmas Only Fools And Horses Jumper
£20
|
Tu
Sainsbury's Tu has got some cracking festive designs. This one's a little niche, but, if it's not you, someone in your life is guaranteed to be a fan. Available in size S to XXXL.

6. A Hogwarts Hoper

Harry Potter Hogwarts Slogan Christmas Jumper
£16
|
George
Can't let Harry Potter go? Christmas is the perfect time to bring that wizarding obsession back up again. Available in size S to XXL.

7. A Proper Dress-Up

American Stitch Green Elf Print Hooded Jumper
£16.99
|
TK Maxx
Seriously, when else can you dress as an adult elf? Available in size S to L.

8. A Political Statement

Christmas Means Christmas Sweatshirt
£24.99
£18.99
|
I Want One Of Those
And you thought you'd seen the last of Theresa May... Available in size S to XXL.

9. For The Pet-Obsessed

Matching Family Bah Humpug Jumper
£32
|
Next
The connection between pugs and Christmas is still here, everyone. Embrace it with this vibrant jumper, available in men's, kids', and women's sizes — UK size 6 to 22.