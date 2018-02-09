9 Old-Fashioned Cold Remedies That Definitely Don't Work

I fortunately haven't caught the flu this year, but I was miserably sick last winter. When every part of your body hurts and it feels like medication isn't working, you get desperate for a solution relatively quickly. When I was under the weather and not feeling any better, I asked friends for at-home remedies in my desperation. Unfortunately, none of them worked. After learning more about the common cold and the flu virus — both how they're spread and how they affect our bodies — I realized that there's tons of old-fashioned cold and flu remedies out there, and even the ones you probably swear by definitely don't work. Sorry.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there's no cure for a cold, and your symptoms will likely go away on their own within 10 days. You can take antiviral medication for the flu if you're treated within two days of getting sick, but there's similarly no cure for the virus (though if you have a fever above 103 degrees, are experiencing chest pains, or other serious symptoms, you should definitely go see a doctor) . Even though you'll get a ton of websites promising natural solutions guaranteed to magically rid you of cold or flu overnight, that's not exactly realistic. Here are nine of the most popular old wives' tales about your run of the mill winter illnesses that don't actually have any basis in science.

1 Vicks VapoRub On Your Feet Cures A Cough Chumsak Kanoknan/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to Snopes, this old wives' tale about Vicks VapoRub started spreading online in the early 2000s and gained traction thanks to a chain e-mail. But there's no proof that Vicks on your feet will actually do anything for your illness, and you're better off using the product as instructed.

2 You Can't Drink Dairy While Sick Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images When I had a sore throat as a kid, my mom would only give me popsicles because she thought ice cream would make me even more stuffy. It turns out that you can drink all the milkshakes you want when you're sick: According to BBC News, research has shown that dairy products don't worsen mucus production.

3 Onions Around Your Home Will Cure The Flu Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images As someone who prides myself on having a fresh-smelling home, I feel personally attacked by this old wives' tale. The idea is that if you place unpeeled onions in every room of your home, the onion will somehow absorb the flu virus. This dates back to the 19th century, but as ThoughtCo says, there's not any scientific proof to back up the claim.

4 You Can Sweat Out A Cold Michael Dodge/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images If you want to curl up under a thick blanket when you have a cold, I'm right there with you — but don't get warm in the hopes of sweating out a cold. Layering up when you're sick hasn't been proven to actually do anything, per ABC News.

5 The Flu Shot Gets You Sick Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images This is probably the most dangerous old wives' tale of them all — because a flu shot may make you feel tired or achy, some people speculate that it's actually making you sick. The flu shot can't give you the flu. However, it can lessen your chances of getting the flu and make your symptoms milder if you do get the virus.

6 Staying Inside When It's Cold Prevents Illness Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images I'm not really an outdoorsy person, so I'm a fan of staying inside, but if you're staying inside when it's cold to avoid getting sick, you won't have much luck. According to Healthline, you're actually much more likely to get sick if you're indoors with a bunch of other people.

7 You Should "Feed A Cold, Starve A Fever" Steffi Loos/Getty Images News/Getty Images Even if you haven't heard any of the other old wives' tales we mentioned, you've likely had someone warn you to starve a fever by avoiding food if sickness has you feeling too warm. According to Scientific American, this is actually a bad idea — if you're sick, your body needs energy to fight off illness, so starving yourself won't be helpful. Likewise, "feeding" a cold isn't going to do anything other than make you feel full — though it's a good reminder to keep some soup on hand in case you're not feeling up to cooking.

8 Vitamin C Can Cure A Cold Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images I keep a bottle of Vitamin C on my nightstand just in case I start to feel sniffles, but apparently, my efforts are all in vain. Vitamin C is only effective if it's taken regularly before the onset of a cold, per the Mayo Clinic.