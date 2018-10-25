Mark your calendars, because November is steadily approaching — which means, winter weather is just around the corner. While some people may be looking forward to the holidays and first snowfall, others of us (ahem) dread wintertime. For people who hate winter, it's essential to stock up on a few must-have items you can keep at home that will make ~snow szn~ easier to get through.

If you feel like the winter season takes a toll on your mental health, you're not alone: According to the American Family Physician, somewhere between 4 to 6 percent of people in the U.S. are believed to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), most of them in winter. What's more, Psychology Today reports an additional 10 to 20 percent of people are estimated to have a milder version of SAD during wintertime. Unsurprisingly, surveys from Gallup Poll and YouGov conducted over the years have routinely revealed that winter is the least favorite season among the majority of Americans.

However, if winter has you feeling gloomy — or even if you simply don't enjoy the freezing temperatures, frigid air, and blankets of snow — there are products that can get you through the coldest time of the year. And if someone in your life happens to be one of these people, hey — these make great holiday presents. From flowering teas to light therapy lamps, here are nine products you need heading into the season if you can't stand winter weather.

1 A Heated Mattress Topper Sunbeam Quilted Heated Mattress Pad $65.60 Amazon Forget about a heated blanket: For people who really despise the cold weather, investing in a heated mattress topper is the way to go. This one you can purchase from Amazon has ten different heat settings, and will only set you back around $65. It will keep summer lovers cozy and warm all winter long.

2 An Instant Pot Instant Pot $129.95 Williams Sonoma If you tend to hibernate like a bear until winter is long gone, buying a good-quality Instant Pot is probably a good idea. It allows you to prepare your meals for the week without worry — whether you cook an in-season stew to warm you up, or whip up your favorite summer dish.

3 Summer Scented Candles Crystal Candle $30 Embla It may almost be the holiday season, but that doesn't mean your house has to smell like pumpkin spice and nutmeg. Try out a few candles with summer scents to help make the coldest months of the year a little more bearable; These designer candles crafted by Embla come in a coconut and lime scent.

4 A Light Therapy Lamp Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp $54.99 Lumos Light therapy lamps may not stack up to a sunny day spent on the beach, but, they may help you feel more energized in the dead of winter. According to Circadian Optics, their lamp can help you "beat the winter blues, circadian sleep disorders, shift work adjustment, and fatigue." This Lumos lamp is just under one foot tall, and weighs a little over a pound — making it easy to bring with you to work, or move around your apartment.

5 A Tropical Fruit Box Miami Fruit Variety Box $77 Miami Fruit If you need a slice of summer paradise in December, try out a subscription box that includes an array of tropical fruits. This variety package from Miami Fruit typically contains 10 to 16 pounds of delicious, harvested picks. Mmm!

6 Soft Slippers Women's Sweater Fleece Slipper Scuff $49.95 L.L. Bean When lounging around the house, keep comfy with a pair of winter slippers. These fleece slip-ons from L.L. Bean look soft AF, and are sure to make you dread winter a little less.

8 A Summery Bath Bomb Cheer Up Buttercup Bath Bomb $5.95 LUSH Need a little pick-me-up when winter has you feeling down? Try to relax with a bath bomb that reminds you of a June afternoon. This one from LUSH smells like lime, neroli, and lemon myrtle, and is topped with blue cornflowers (that bloom throughout summer) to add a little bit of color.

9 Blooming Tea Evening Star Flowering Tea $15 Mountain Rose Herbs The trees may be barren in January, and the ground will probably be covered in snow, but flowering teas can breathe a little life back into winter. Like the name suggests, these tea balls will "bloom" as you pour hot water on them, and remind you of springtime, when everything begins to grow.