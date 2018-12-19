9 Puffy Pink Dresses, Because Looking Like Villanelle Will Be All The Rage In 2019
Ever since Killing Eve took to our TV screens, the world has been fascinated with puffy pink dresses. But, as proven by Villanelle's unmissable Molly Goddard dress, the trend has been ongoing for more than the past few months. In 2017, pale pink dominated the Paris Fashion Week catwalks with almost every single designer sending out a look in the feminine hue. In July that year, Pinterest revealed that millennial pink, as the shade is now famously known, was the most searched back-to-work word, as DigiDay reports. It seemed like everyone was fawning over the inoffensive colour.
But now, pink has taken on a new meaning. Women everywhere are relishing in upending the "girly" stereotypes often associated with the shade. Clothes adorned in all manner of pink hues are readily available, whether you want to stand out in the hottest of hot pinks or prefer to remain in the background in a raspberry-inspired piece.
Even celebrities have got in on the act. Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez wore a pink dress that was so big it filled up an entire van. And at London's recent Fashion Awards, Paloma Faith rocked up in a dreamy concoction of puffballs and ruffles.
Taking inspiration from these A-listers, here's a few similarly puffy pink dresses that might be more suited to your budget.
1A Scandi Interpretation
Rotate Ruched Jacquard Mini Dress
Step straight into the '80s with this puffy pink dream. Designed by Danish influencers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars, it's a dramatic dress that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Available in UK size 8 to 16.
2An Off-The-Shoulder Look
Off Shoulder Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
If you're looking for puff up top, hit up this bubblegum pink ASOS design. At that price, it's a real steal. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
3The Relaxed Version
This zip-up creation can be easily paired with fresh white trainers as well as your favourite festive heels. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
4The Ultimate Designer Discount
Rejina Pyo Greta Bow-Embellished Cotton Midi Dress
This pretty design doesn't come cheap, but it's a lewk that can be worn for years to come if you so desire. Created by Korean talent Rejina Pyo, the corset-like silhouette is truly historical. Available in UK size 6 to 14.
5Time To Belt Up
Satin Balloon Sleeve Shift Dress
Taking workwear to the max, this belted shift dress features balloon sleeves perfect for those looking for a little subtlety. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
6For The Dress Avoiders
Supersweet x Moumi Tulle Babydoll
Not a fan of dresses? Chuck this sheer tulle piece on over a pair of jeans for a 2019 update on Villanelle's floor-length look. Comes in one size.
7A Hot Shade
Petite Puffball Bandeau Mini Dress
This puffy delight will literally stop traffic thanks to its hot pink hue. For those who are worried about comfort, it features a lining at the top and gripper tape inside to keep everything secure. Available in UK size 2 to 16.
8A Romantic Addition
Ashleyy A-Line Waterfall Sleeve Dress
If balloon sleeves aren't your thing, try waterfall-inspired ones. Ted Baker's simple yet stylish dress falls just above the knee, making it ideal for any office occasions in 2019 and beyond. Available in UK size 6 to 16.
9Go Back In Time
Staud Veronica Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
With a button-up bodice and retro silhouette, this powder pink dress will become a wardrobe staple as soon as spring hits. Available in UK size 4 to 14.
Now, which colour shall women next reclaim?