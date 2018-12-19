Ever since Killing Eve took to our TV screens, the world has been fascinated with puffy pink dresses. But, as proven by Villanelle's unmissable Molly Goddard dress, the trend has been ongoing for more than the past few months. In 2017, pale pink dominated the Paris Fashion Week catwalks with almost every single designer sending out a look in the feminine hue. In July that year, Pinterest revealed that millennial pink, as the shade is now famously known, was the most searched back-to-work word, as DigiDay reports. It seemed like everyone was fawning over the inoffensive colour.

But now, pink has taken on a new meaning. Women everywhere are relishing in upending the "girly" stereotypes often associated with the shade. Clothes adorned in all manner of pink hues are readily available, whether you want to stand out in the hottest of hot pinks or prefer to remain in the background in a raspberry-inspired piece.

Even celebrities have got in on the act. Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez wore a pink dress that was so big it filled up an entire van. And at London's recent Fashion Awards, Paloma Faith rocked up in a dreamy concoction of puffballs and ruffles.

Taking inspiration from these A-listers, here's a few similarly puffy pink dresses that might be more suited to your budget.

1 A Scandi Interpretation Rotate Ruched Jacquard Mini Dress £300 Net-a-Porter Step straight into the '80s with this puffy pink dream. Designed by Danish influencers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars, it's a dramatic dress that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

3 The Relaxed Version Zip Front Skater Dress £95 £30 Topshop This zip-up creation can be easily paired with fresh white trainers as well as your favourite festive heels. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

4 The Ultimate Designer Discount Rejina Pyo Greta Bow-Embellished Cotton Midi Dress £695 £348 Net-a-Porter This pretty design doesn't come cheap, but it's a lewk that can be worn for years to come if you so desire. Created by Korean talent Rejina Pyo, the corset-like silhouette is truly historical. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

5 Time To Belt Up Satin Balloon Sleeve Shift Dress £35 £20 PrettyLittleThing Taking workwear to the max, this belted shift dress features balloon sleeves perfect for those looking for a little subtlety. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

7 A Hot Shade Petite Puffball Bandeau Mini Dress £55 £27.50 ASOS This puffy delight will literally stop traffic thanks to its hot pink hue. For those who are worried about comfort, it features a lining at the top and gripper tape inside to keep everything secure. Available in UK size 2 to 16.

8 A Romantic Addition Ashleyy A-Line Waterfall Sleeve Dress £159 £111 Ted Baker If balloon sleeves aren't your thing, try waterfall-inspired ones. Ted Baker's simple yet stylish dress falls just above the knee, making it ideal for any office occasions in 2019 and beyond. Available in UK size 6 to 16.