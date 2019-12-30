Bustle

9 Self Help Books To Read In 2020 For Practical Life Advice Without The Clichés

By Lauren Sharkey
Igor Ustynskyy/Getty

New year, new you. The most clichéd statement to ever come from the human race. But there's no denying that Jan. 1 brings a sense of relief; a calmness often followed by an intense burst of motivation. And that calls for reflection. But rather than racking your brain for ways to "improve" yourself in 2020, why not sit down with a decent self help book that will actually alter your thinking patterns for the year ahead?

Whether it's the niggling voice in your head that always seems to undermine your ambition or your intense fear that you are not, and never will be, enough, think of these books as a soothing mechanism. Not only will they offer you easy-to-adopt tips, they'll also teach you how to cope when things don't go as swimmingly as you'd hoped.

They're realistic too. The worst self-help books are the ones that promise that a mantra a day is all you need to keep the negativity away. Although we all wish it was that simple, we sadly know it's not. The words on the following pages won't revolutionise your life in a day, but they will seep into your subconscious, allowing you to live the way you want in 2020. After all, the freedom to be yourself is the biggest freedom of all.

'Quiet' by Fearne Cotton
£7.99
£5.75
|
Amazon
Our inner voices can be the thing that sway us into doing something or the thing that forces us to avoid it. Fearne Cotton hones in on those pesky negative thoughts that keep returning and, thanks to a bunch of practical ideas and expert insights, teaches you how to block them out for good.
'F**k No!' by Sarah Knight
£14.99
|
Waterstones
How many times have you longed to say "no"? Well, bestselling author Sarah Knight wants everyone stop saying "yes" unless they really, really want to. This book doesn't just offer ammunition for turning things down; it teaches you exactly how to do it in all manner of situations. A real game-changer, I'm telling you.
'Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice' by Michelle Obama
£15.99
£7.99
|
WHSmith
A follow-up to Michelle Obama's incredible memoir, this journal asks you a series of questions to help you reflect on everything from family and relationships to dreams and setbacks. Reading back through it is a surefire way to realising your value in the world and a step to becoming the person you should be.
'Notes on a Nervous Planet' by Matt Haig
£12.99
£9.35
|
Amazon
If you find living in today's world incredibly anxiety-provoking (and who wouldn't?), Matt Haig is the voice for you. By examining the link between the state of the planet and society and the human race's stress levels, he manages to chart a way out of the worry. At the very least, he provides a coping mechanism.
'It's Not OK to Feel Blue (and Other Lies)' by Scarlett Curtis
£14.99
£12.99
|
Waterstones
You may remember Scarlett Curtis' name from the inspiring 'Feminists Don't Wear Pink (and Other Lies)'. Now, she has brought together an expansive list of well-known people to discuss mental health, including their own experiences and the wider conversation surrounding it. Each was asked the same question: What does your mental health mean to you? The answers range from the humorous to the heartwarming.
'How to Own the Room' by Viv Groskop
£12.99
£8.83
|
Wordery
Public speaking. I don't believe there's a person out there who doesn't dread it. But women can find it particularly hard, especially when they're likely in the minority. Analysing the techniques of brilliant women, Viv Groskop details how to take on the room without the clammy hands and shaky voice and, best of all, what to do what things go slightly wrong.
'Taking Up Space: The Black Girl’s Manifesto for Change' by Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi
£12.99
£6.49
|
Amazon
Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi both recently graduated from Cambridge. And this change-making book is the result of spending time as a minority in such a place. Featuring candid talks with a range of students, it delves into the meaning of taking up space as a black girl and the effort we can all go to to ensure that every person feels valued and comfortable expressing themselves.
'Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come: An Introvert’s Year of Living Dangerously' by Jessica Pan
£12.99
|
Waterstones
We all wonder what might have been from time to time. But Jessica Pan changed everything for an entire year to view life through the lens of an extrovert. Encompassing solo travel and speaking to strangers on public transport, it depicts exactly what happens when you take on scary things and whether life really is more favourable on the other side.
'More Than Enough' by Elaine Welteroth
£14.99
£9.85
|
Wordery
Former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth has made it through quite a few glass ceilings. So she's imparting the lessons she's learned along the way. Covering everything from race to career success, 'More Than Enough' will show you that, no matter your failures and struggles, you are capable.