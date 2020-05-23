When I studied burlesque, the best routines teased the audience with a wink at what was to come — and the slow reveals were just as enjoyable as the exuberant tassel-twirling finales. My rhinestone pasties are in storage, but my inner showgirl still prefers to hang out at home in something beautiful, and I've found that the best sexy loungewear pieces have a seductive edge but still feel covertly comfortable.

The difference between sexy loungewear and more obvious lingerie is that loungewear exudes a certain amount of effortlessness. This could mean a drapey tee with a vertiginous neckline or leggings that have calculated mesh cutouts. Maybe it’s a modal nightgown with a strategically gathered bodice, or a lace-trimmed sleepwear set you can throw a cardigan over to answer the door. A wrap jumpsuit with delicate spaghetti straps even pulls double-duty for running out for coffee — or you can throw on some heels and a pair of statement earrings and nobody will know these "real clothes" are bonafide pajamas.

Below are pieces you can wear through a Netflix marathon and comfortably fall asleep in, but are ones that you wouldn’t mind getting caught wearing if your crush showed up unannounced. Whether you have an intended audience or not, these nine loungewear pieces possess ultimate “I woke up like this” appeal.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Cozy Sweater Romper In Pointelle Knit Yandy Sweater Romper $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Contrasting a fitted plunge silhouette with long sleeves and a sweater knit, this soft and sexy romper is adorable at home and slides easily under a pair of leggings or jeans. Sewn-in thumbholes keep sleeves in place under layered looks and its knit is cozy enough for cooler temps, but the delicate pointelle looks equally appropriate on sunny days. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2. This Super-Soft Tee With A Plunging Neckline Beyove Women's Deep V T-Shirt $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A casual cotton T-shirt with a deep V neckline can be filled in with a gorgeous bralette — or not. Cuffed sleeves add a bit of studied flair that still looks laidback: It’s a piece you can style in or out of the house with a cami or cardi, so you’ll get tons of extra mileage out of this tee. Shoppers noted that the neckline wasn't quite as low as the photos, with one commenting that it was "Super cute and just the right amount of cleavage. Nice weight. Very sexy but not too much skin." The cotton blend is soft, stretchy, and machine washable, too. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3. A Relaxed Semi-Sheer Sleep Shirt With Boyfriend Vibes TOUSYEA Button Down Sleepwear $27 | Amazon See On Amazon A sheer button-down sleep shirt in soft and airy viscose looks like you stole it from your boyfriend or girlfriend. The semi-sheer fabric hints at your silhouette, while a high-low hem skims the top of your thighs. (The black is more opaque and perfect for those who prefer a tad more coverage.) Just note that the silky smooth viscose needs to be hand-washed and has a tendency to wrinkle, but it's so comfy you might not even care. "Soft and comfortable. I love it!" one fan raved. Some reviewers also noted that it makes a great beach cover-up. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. This Stunning Lace Bralette Available In A Ton Of Colors Free People Intimates Adella Bralette $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This show-stopping Free People lace bralette can be layered with pieces you already own and feels gorgeously feminine even if you’re just wearing leggings and a tee. The intricate cotton-nylon guipure lace speaks to its high quality, and is pretty enough to style solo with high-waisted bottoms and a chic topper. Although the straps are adjustable (a rarity on bralettes), that lace will appreciate being hand-washed. One reviewer dubbed it "the perfect layering item," commenting, "It adds more coverage and offers light-to-moderate support while looking like it was meant to be seen...It's a standout." Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5. A Cute Lace-Trimmed Sleepwear Set Ekouaer PJ Camisole Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This lace-trimmed cami and shorts set looks cute lounging on the couch and won’t leave you scrambling to cover up if Seamless shows up early. The shorts feature a cheeky slit on each side for a flash of hip, while delicate lace gathers subtly accent your bust. "I've been looking for comfortable, cute and kinda sexy PJs for a while now," one reviewer prefaced. "This one checks all the boxes. They're so so soft and fit like a dream." Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

6. This Criss-Cross Cami With A Built-In Bra ANYFITTING Strappy V-Neck Camisole With Padded Bra $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck camisole with a built-in bra has a strappy front that draws the eye without screaming for attention. A cotton-spandex blend is soft and breathable but still holds its shape for a snug fit, and the straps are adjustable just like your favorite bra. "Love that it's cotton and the style is sexy but not over the top," one buyer raved. The pads are removable in case that’s more comfortable for you, and you can toss the whole thing in the wash on a delicate cycle for easy care. Available colors: 8, including a 2-pack set

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. Some Leggings With Sexy Mesh Cut-Outs romansong Women's Mesh Leggings $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings hug your curves while a sheer mesh panel reveals a flash of skin. The moisture-wicking fabric is squat-proof with four-way stretch and light compression to support workouts, but not so tight or performance-based that you’ll feel uncomfortable wearing them on lounge days. Two pockets — one in the waistband and a back zipper pocket — can hold your keys and ID when you have to run out. These can be machine-washed without fear, and air dry quickly. "Sexy and cute," one shopper praised. "I bought one pair and liked how they performed and washed up and bought two more." Available styles: 8, including a 2-pack set

Available sizes: Small - Large

8. This Soft Cami Nightgown With A Gorgeous Neckline Hotouch Chemise Nightgown $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This flowy cami nightgown with a pleated bodice softly accents your figure and is pretty enough to be mistaken for a sundress. The cotton-spandex blend is super soft and lightweight, with adjustable straps and an elastic empire waist that gently defines without digging in. A longer mid-thigh length is comfortable enough to wear for unexpected company without looking blousy. "SO COMFORTABLE," raved one fan, who gave one as a gift and promptly bought another for herself. "The length is appropriate to wear around the house and not feel naked in front of your family. The material is super soft. Finally I can lounge and still be cute!" Air-dry the brushed cotton blend to avoid shrinkage, but machine wash without fear. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large