An online personality quiz is the one type of test that almost everyone loves to take. Because, let's face, who doesn't seek to understand themselves better? While you're likely familiar with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, there are myriad other personality quizzes that can help determine your strengths and weaknesses. From understanding your motives to learning how to best use your intuition, there are a lot of tests than can reveal your hidden superpowers.

While online personality quizzes are subjective and definitely don't determine who you are, they can be a lot of fun, and you almost always learn something new about yourself. What's more, these quizzes can also help you better understand others because they highlight the ways in which people are different, which means that post quiz you may be more compassionate and patient when someone else approaches a situation differently than you do.

Aside from revealing your secret strengths, online personality quizzes can divulge your weaknesses, which is actually a good thing. No one is good at everything, and knowing your dominant traits can help you excel, while understanding your soft spots can highlight when you need to ask for help. Ready to get started? These personality quizzes can help determine your biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Giphy The MBTI is probably the personality assessment you're most familiar with. This quiz is based on the psychology of Carl Jung, and it divides everyone into 16 different personality types based on how they perceive and judge the world around them. "Perception involves all the ways of becoming aware of things, people, happenings, or ideas. Judgment involves all the ways of coming to conclusions about what has been perceived," Myers-Briggs explained on its website. "If people differ systematically in what they perceive and in how they reach conclusions, then it is only reasonable for them to differ correspondingly in their interests, reactions, values, motivations, and skills." If you don't know your MBTI, you can take the test online.

Giphy The Enneagram test divides everyone into nine personality types, and it's based on the notion that your type emerges in early childhood, though the belief is that everyone is born with a dominant type. "By the time children are four or five years old, their consciousness has developed sufficiently to have a separate sense of self," the Enneagram Institute explained on its website. "Although their identity is still very fluid, at this age children begin to establish themselves and find ways of fitting into the world on their own." The Enneagram's nine types are: the reformer, the helper, the individualist, the achiever, the investigator, the enthusiast, the challenger, and the peacemaker. If you want to know your type, and learn about its strengths and weaknesses, you can take an Enneagram quiz online for free.

Giphy The Big Five personality test is often used to help people identify their strengths and weaknesses in the workplace. It focuses on the traits: openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. Curious about your strengths and weaknesses based on the Big Five? You can take the Big Five test for free online.

Giphy StrengthsFinder is another one that's used a lot at work because it's designed to reveal your talents so you can set yourself up for success. In its most basic form, this test highlights your strengths at work, which cam empower you to pursue your passions and stop beating yourself up because you're not good at putting things into spreadsheets. If you buy the StrengthsFinder 2.0 you'll receive a code to take the assessment for free.

Giphy If you're not in the know about Ayurveda, this ancient mind-body practice separates everyone into three doshas based on five elements. Your dosha — vata, pitta, or kapha — can help you select the best foods to eat to maximize your energy, reveal how you interact with the world, and offer insights about how to design your life around your strengths. "Also known as mind-body types, the doshas express unique blends of physical, emotional, and mental characteristics," the Chopra Center explained on its website. "In Ayurveda, health is defined as the dynamic state of balance between mind, body, and environment. You can achieve and maintain a vibrant and joyful state of health by identifying your mind-body type and creating a lifestyle that supports your unique nature." If you want to know your dosha, take the quiz online for free.

Giphy If you've always suspected that you're a genius, now you can find out for sure when you take the See My Personality quiz. This test can determine your IQ, show you where you rank (only two percent of the population has an IQ higher than 128), and show you how to improve your IQ based on your strengths and weaknesses. If you want to know your IQ, and what your biggest strengths are, take the See My Personality test online for free.

Giphy Now that you know your IQ, you might be curious about your EQ, otherwise known as your emotional intelligence quotient. The Institute for Health and Human Potential noted: "Research from Harvard Business School demonstrated that EQ counts for twice as much as IQ and technical skills in determining who will be successful." So, if you didn't score in the two percent genius level on the IQ test, the EQ is really where it's at. This quiz helps you determine your strengths and weakness related to your emotional responses to a variety of situations. Want to know your EQ? Take the test online for free.