9 Stylish Supermarket Wedding Guest Outfits, Because Your Look Doesn't Have To Cost A Fortune
There'll come a year in your life where it seems like almost all of your friends are getting married. Of course, it's lovely to celebrate someone's relationship commitment, but a selfish thought is undoubtedly entering your mind: how will I afford multiple outfits? Have no fear for that's where the UK's budget-friendly retailers come in. The following wedding guest outfits all come from supermarket fashion brands and no, I can't quite believe it either.
Although wedding dress codes are more relaxed nowadays, the one thing you probably want to steer clear of is upstaging any member of the main wedding party. But, in reality, that's good news. It means you can wear something simple yet elegant and comfy yet evening-appropriate. If you pick wisely, you'll be able to style the look for more than one wedding, adding a different jacket here and a statement necklace there.
Tesco's F&F, Sainsbury's Tu, and Asda's George all sell a huge range of affordable occasionwear, including maxi and midi dresses, printed or plain jumpsuits, and everyone's favourited tailored piece: the relaxed suit. So whether you're looking for a neon showstopper, an ensemble with a retro flair, or a dress designed by an emerging talent, the supermarkets have you covered.
1. The Traditional One
2. The All-Day Look
Orange Pleated Maxi Dress
£32
Tesco
You can't have a wedding guest fashion round-up without including at least one maxi dress. This bright orange design will keep you comfy all day long. Unfortunately, you can't buy Tesco's F&F range online, but you should be able to find it in your nearest store. The line comes in a UK size 6 to 22.
3. A Chequered Masterpiece
4. A Nighttime Choice
5. The Fashion-Forward Option
6. The Seasonless Dress
7. Formal Florals
8. A Pop Of Colour
9. A Multitasker
The best part is you can afford to buy more than one.