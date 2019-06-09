There'll come a year in your life where it seems like almost all of your friends are getting married. Of course, it's lovely to celebrate someone's relationship commitment, but a selfish thought is undoubtedly entering your mind: how will I afford multiple outfits? Have no fear for that's where the UK's budget-friendly retailers come in. The following wedding guest outfits all come from supermarket fashion brands and no, I can't quite believe it either.

Although wedding dress codes are more relaxed nowadays, the one thing you probably want to steer clear of is upstaging any member of the main wedding party. But, in reality, that's good news. It means you can wear something simple yet elegant and comfy yet evening-appropriate. If you pick wisely, you'll be able to style the look for more than one wedding, adding a different jacket here and a statement necklace there.

Tesco's F&F, Sainsbury's Tu, and Asda's George all sell a huge range of affordable occasionwear, including maxi and midi dresses, printed or plain jumpsuits, and everyone's favourited tailored piece: the relaxed suit. So whether you're looking for a neon showstopper, an ensemble with a retro flair, or a dress designed by an emerging talent, the supermarkets have you covered.