9 Stylish Supermarket Wedding Guest Outfits, Because Your Look Doesn't Have To Cost A Fortune

By Lauren Sharkey
Tu/F&F

There'll come a year in your life where it seems like almost all of your friends are getting married. Of course, it's lovely to celebrate someone's relationship commitment, but a selfish thought is undoubtedly entering your mind: how will I afford multiple outfits? Have no fear for that's where the UK's budget-friendly retailers come in. The following wedding guest outfits all come from supermarket fashion brands and no, I can't quite believe it either.

Although wedding dress codes are more relaxed nowadays, the one thing you probably want to steer clear of is upstaging any member of the main wedding party. But, in reality, that's good news. It means you can wear something simple yet elegant and comfy yet evening-appropriate. If you pick wisely, you'll be able to style the look for more than one wedding, adding a different jacket here and a statement necklace there.

Tesco's F&F, Sainsbury's Tu, and Asda's George all sell a huge range of affordable occasionwear, including maxi and midi dresses, printed or plain jumpsuits, and everyone's favourited tailored piece: the relaxed suit. So whether you're looking for a neon showstopper, an ensemble with a retro flair, or a dress designed by an emerging talent, the supermarkets have you covered.

1. The Traditional One

Yellow Lace Bardot Dress

£25

Sainsbury's

Yellow is the colour of the summer and lace is the ultimate wedding guest look. Combine the two and you've got a winning outfit. Available in UK size 8 to 26.

2. The All-Day Look

Orange Pleated Maxi Dress

£32

Tesco

You can't have a wedding guest fashion round-up without including at least one maxi dress. This bright orange design will keep you comfy all day long. Unfortunately, you can't buy Tesco's F&F range online, but you should be able to find it in your nearest store. The line comes in a UK size 6 to 22.

3. A Chequered Masterpiece

Monochrome & Pink Check Prom Dress

£28

Sainsbury's

Graduate Fashion Week star designer Jenni Healy designed this '60s-style midi dress. Whether you're attending a retro wedding or not, it'll make for a head-turner. Available in UK size 8 to 22.

4. A Nighttime Choice

Navy Striped Silk-Feel Culotte Jumpsuit

£25

Asda

Heading out to an evening reception? This '70s striped look will direct you straight to the dancefloor. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

5. The Fashion-Forward Option

Pink Suit Jacket & Trouser

£43

Tesco

Don't overlook a suit when you receive a wedding invitation. This peachy pink two-piece won't require any accessories. The jacket costs £25 and the trousers £18. Find in a UK size 6 to 22 in a Tesco store.

6. The Seasonless Dress

Amalie & Amber Red High Neck Midi Dress

£42

£33.60

Sainsbury's

With a lightweight velvet design, this high-necked midi will work all year round. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

7. Formal Florals

Izabel Blue Floral Print Jumpsuit

£40

£24

Sainsbury's

If a jumpsuit is more your thing, opt for this blue floral look. With its off-the-shoulder style, it's ideal for a hotter wedding date. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

8. A Pop Of Colour

Hanky Hem Lime Dress

£15

Tesco

Don't want to choose a neutral hue? Nothing symbolises hot weather more than a fresh lime shade. Usually available in Tesco stores in a UK size 6 to 22.

9. A Multitasker

Green Satin Lace Eyelash Trim Slip Dress

£18

Asda

A slip dress under a T-shirt is an obvious casual look, but whip the tee off and you've got the ideal summertime wedding ensemble. Available in UK size 6 to 20.

The best part is you can afford to buy more than one.