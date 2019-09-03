Bustle

9 Things To Wear For A Back-To-School Vibe, Because Adults Can Get Into The Spirit Too

By Lauren Sharkey
Poetry, & Other Stories

No matter what age you are, the back-to-school feeling creeps in every time September comes around. Instead of panicking about the darker nights and disappearance of summer working hours, why not embrace the new season with a wardrobe refresh? Back-to-school fashion when you're an adult isn't about rules. It's about the freedom to take your old school gear and turn it into the look you dreamed of as a teen.

Those perfectly ironed (or in my case, lovingly creased) shirts no longer have to be plain. Instead, they can be full of frills and ruffles. Jumpers no longer have to be misshapen. They can be stylishly oversized. And skirts no longer have to sit just above the knee. They can be any length you desire.

One of the best parts about growing up is that you have a variety of fabrics to choose from. Say goodbye to itchy, heavy materials and hello to luxurious knits and flowing silhouettes. Loud and proud prints are finally allowed too thanks to relaxed office dress codes.

If you want to relive your school days (but in an upgraded kind of way), the high street has got just the ticket. From a 2019 take on the cardigan to corduroy that you'll actually want to wear, these are the looks that you'll love forever — rather than look back on in horror.

1. The Shirt

Fashion Union Plus Button Down Blouse
£28
|
ASOS
In school, your uniform had to be as plain as possible. But now, it's all about the little details such as the scalloped collar and slightly puffy sleeves of this crisp white blouse. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

2. The School Check

Dogtooth Wrap Front Buckle Detail Skirt
£14
£11.20
|
Boohoo
Transform awful gingham memories into a sophisticated dream with this checked wrap skirt. Available in UK size 8 to 14.

3. The Smock

Animal Smock Dress By Boutique
£89
|
Topshop
I don't know about you, but I'm getting distinct lab coat vibes from this tie-belt smock dress. Bunsen burner not included. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

4. The Blazer

Plus Beige Check Open Front Blazer
£50
|
River Island
Just like that Burberry jacket you always dreamed of owning as a teen, except it won't drain your bank account. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

5. The Knitwear

Elena Miro Side Stripe Fine Knit Midi Skirt
£156
|
Navabi
Take your boring school skirt and jazz it up with a lightweight knit, stylish slit, and sparkly stripe. Available in UK size 12 to 26.

6. The Jumper

Oversized Sweatshirt
£17.99
|
H&M
Reminiscent of the baggy jumper you were forced to wear for P.E., this oversized design is the stylish yet comfy alternative. Available in UK size XS to XL (6 to 22).

7. The Dress

Knitted Dress With Woven Pleats
£79
|
Cos
The luxe way to work a pleat, this organic cotton dress will serve you well for the seasons to come. Available in UK size XS to L (6 to 18).

8. The Cardigan

Wool Blend Wrap Cardigan
£65
|
& Other Stories
You didn't think you were going to escape a back-to-school range without falling for a navy blue cardigan, did you? Available in UK size XS to L (6 to 18).

9. The Skirt

Soft Cord Skirt
£89
|
Poetry
If you want to emulate the old-school teacher look, look to this corduroy midi skirt. It comes in three shades for all your nostalgic needs. Available in UK size 6 to 22.