Bustle

9 UK Beauty Accounts To Follow For The Ultimate 2020 Glow Up

By Rebecca Fearn
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty

2020 is right around the corner and that means starting afresh in all areas of life. For beauty lovers, that may also mean new opportunities to find fresh favourites on Instagram for the ultimate new year makeup, skin and hair inspo. The problem is that Instagram is so overly saturated with so many amazing beauty brands, influencers, and artists, it's hard to know where to start sometimes. For this reason, I've picked out nine beauty accounts to follow in 2020 that you may not already follow, all of which I have discovered this year.

Not only have I included brands such as Victoria Beckham Beauty, I've also included some great beauty destinations like After Beauty, and individuals including Shannon Gallacher who will make you want to delve into the world of skincare and makeup even more. Instagram is about being aspirational on the surface, but the best accounts also offer something valuable and often unique to its followers. The nine accounts below will all help you to feel both inspired as well as more knowledgable about all things beauty.

So keep scrolling to check out the best of the best in beauty for the new year, and roll on 2020!