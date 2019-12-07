2020 is right around the corner and that means starting afresh in all areas of life. For beauty lovers, that may also mean new opportunities to find fresh favourites on Instagram for the ultimate new year makeup, skin and hair inspo. The problem is that Instagram is so overly saturated with so many amazing beauty brands, influencers, and artists, it's hard to know where to start sometimes. For this reason, I've picked out nine beauty accounts to follow in 2020 that you may not already follow, all of which I have discovered this year.

Not only have I included brands such as Victoria Beckham Beauty, I've also included some great beauty destinations like After Beauty, and individuals including Shannon Gallacher who will make you want to delve into the world of skincare and makeup even more. Instagram is about being aspirational on the surface, but the best accounts also offer something valuable and often unique to its followers. The nine accounts below will all help you to feel both inspired as well as more knowledgable about all things beauty.

So keep scrolling to check out the best of the best in beauty for the new year, and roll on 2020!

Still London My newest favourite non-toxic nail salon Still London is not only dreamy IRL; it also has a seriously cool Insta feed. If you're looking for the ultimate nail inspo and nail art ideas, this should be your go-to. @still_London

Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham's very own beauty brand launched this year, and so far we've had products for the eyes and lips, as well as the first skincare product in the range. 2020 is going to hold big things for VBB, and the Insta page is a great port of call for info and news about newness.

After Beauty The new beauty destination that's the closest to Sephora we may ever get, After Beauty is the 'it' store of the moment, and their excellent curated selection is now available online too. Keep up to date with all of their new brands (many of which are from Japan and Korea) by following them in 2020. @afterbeautyofficial

Rose Inc Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beauty destination is packed full of everything from Rosie's favourite looks to sneak peaks into her makeup bags. It's a seriously aspirational page that also delivers expert beauty tips and tricks to fans. @roseinc

Sharmadean Reid If you're looking for the ultimate beauty girl boss to follow, this is your gal. Not only did Reid found WAH Nails, which you'll undoubtedly have heard of, she also founded the Beauty Stack app, which allows you to book in for manicures and other services on a viewing platform similar to Instagram. She's seriously cool, has the chicest style, and of course, the most awesome nail art to boot. @sharmadeanreid

Shannon Gallacher Shannon Gallacher is undoubtedly the rising star of hair colouring. Working at the Nicola Clarke at John Frieda salon in central London, Shannon does the hair of everyone from Dua Lipa to Charlize Theron. She also does my colour, and I can attest to the fact she nails it every.damn.time. Her page is full of colour inspo, and is especially useful if you're looking to do something a little different. @shangallacher

Bambi Does Beauty If you're open to being 'skinfluenced,' you need to follow Elle, otherwise known as Bambi Does Beauty. From her glowing clear skin selfies to her enviable shelfie shots, she's the ultimate UK-based beauty Instagrammer. @bambidoesbeauty

Lesley @ Fresh Lengths As well as being a seriously cool ASOS Insider and style influencer, Lesley has the coolest style ideas over on her Instagram. From bold, standout blue eyeshadow to a pop of pink on her lips, she's a great all-round beauty account to follow for tips, tricks, and ideas. @freshlengths